

CTVNews.ca Staff





A rare tornado and severe storms hit Cape Cod on Tuesday, damaging structures, downing trees and cutting power to thousands of customers.

Video taken at the Cape Sands Inn in West Yarmouth shows the moment the tornado ripped the roof off the building while families were still inside.

Mya Couse, 11, told Boston 25 News she was terrified when it happened. She had just returned to the inn after lunch with her family when the roof tore away.

"I thought I was going to blow away," she said. "I was just crying. My mom put a towel over my head."

The U.S. National Weather Service confirmed the tornado after placing several areas under warnings for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms on Tuesday.

It sent a team to survey damage in the area, but believes it was a strong EF1 with wind speeds reaching 177 km/h.

Tornadoes like this are rare in Massachusetts. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the state averages about one tornado per year. In Cape Cod, it's even rarer. Tuesday's tornado is believed to be just the fourth there since 1950.

There were no reports of any injuries.