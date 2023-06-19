Watch: Quick-thinking police officer stops unresponsive driver's car

A Florida police officer's quick reaction potentially helped avoid a crash at an intersection on Sunday.

The West Melbourne Police Department praised Sgt. Justin Canteen's actions while sharing dashcam video of the moment the officer used his cruiser to stop the car of a 77-year-old man.

When the man's car started drifting slowly at a red light, the police officer got out of his car and noticed the man was unresponsive.

He rushed back to his patrol car and used it to stop the drifting vehicle.

"His quick thinking prevented this minor incident from becoming a bigger one," the West Melbourne Police Department said on Facebook, adding that the man was checked by medical personnel on site and was reported to be doing well.