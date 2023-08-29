WATCH: Police bodycam video captures moment fireball shoots over Colorado neighbourhood

While responding to a noise complaint near Denver, Colorado, a police officer's body-worn camera captured the moment a bright fireball soared through the sky.

The glowing fireball was also spotted by other residents in the area.

Local resident Teia May, whose doorbell camera also recorded the meteor said: "After seeing on the news that there was a meteor seen over Colorado, I checked my cameras and was so stoked to see we had a good view of it too!"

The meteor was spotted at the tail end of Perseids Meteor Shower which had peaked around August 13.

Watch footage of the meteor in the video at the top of this page.