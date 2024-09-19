Watch: Michigan police officer climbs into moving vehicle to help driver in distress

A fearless Michigan police officer is being praised for her actions after she came to the rescue of a driver with a medical issue in a moving vehicle on Sept. 12.

Macomb County Sheriff's office, which released video of the incident, says deputies were called about a vehicle driving erratically on a street in the city of Mount Clemens. They noticed a pick-up truck moving at approximately 8 km/h.

They activated their lights and sirens, but the driver failed to stop. When they drove alongside the vehicle, they noticed the driver, a 63-year-old man, who seemed to be in a daze and unable to comprehend their requests.

The man was eventually able to open his window and slow down his truck enough for the officer--who was in the passenger seat of the patrol car--to lean over and climb into the truck. Once inside, she was able to stop the vehicle.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham commended the deputy "for putting herself in harm’s way to help a citizen in need and protect other drivers on the roadway,” adding, “due to her quick thinking and selfless actions, she safely ended what could have been a tragic situation.”

The driver was treated on the scene by first responders before being taken to a local hospital for further medical care.