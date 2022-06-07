Watch Matthew McConaughey's impassioned plea for gun control

Actor Matthew McConaughey delivered emotional remarks during Tuesday's White House press briefing, making an impassioned plea for action on gun control after a mass shooting at anelementary school in Uvalde, Texas.



"We are in a window of opportunity right now that we have not been in before," the Uvalde native said. "It seems like real change, real change can happen."



McConaughey also highlighted the lives lost in the mass shooting, which killed 19 students and two teachers on May 24, 2022 -- a violent attack that's put a spotlight on the epidemic of gun violence plaguing America.



"Where do we start?" McConaughey asked, "We start by making the loss of these lives matter."



Watch the full speech at the top of this article.