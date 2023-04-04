WATCH: Man's proposal during MLB game goes horribly wrong

A man’s surprise proposal during the Los Angeles Dodgers' opening night game was going great, and then it was gone in a flash.

Dodgers fan Ricardo Juarez’s elaborate plan to propose to his girlfriend during the game went awry when he jumped onto the field and got down on one knee.

Before he could get an answer from his girlfriend, who was sitting in the crowd, security rushed Juarez at full speed and tackled him.

Video captured by spectators shows the crushing moment, and Juarez being escorted off the field in handcuffs shortly afterwards.

Juarez later posted on Instagram to confirm his girlfriend accepted his proposal.

