WATCH: Man attacks Mona Lisa, smears cream on glass case

A visitor to the Louvre Museum in Paris tried to smash the glass protecting the Mona Lisa, one of the world’s most famous paintings, before smearing cream across its surface on Monday.

Videos posted to social media show the stunt that was apparently a climate protest, according to eyewitnesses.

The perpetrator was a man seemingly disguised as an elderly woman who jumped out of a wheelchair before attacking the glass. He then threw a piece of cake at it, while shouting at people to think of protecting planet.

Leonardo da Vinci painted the Mona Lisa in the early 1500s. A protective glass barrier was installed in front of the artwork in the 1950s, after a vandal attacked it with acid.

