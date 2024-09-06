Presidential debate replay: Donald Trump-Kamala Harris face off

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are meeting face to face now in what could be the only debate between the presidential candidates, who polls show are locked in an extremely tight race with election day in the U.S. just 55 days away.

What are the presidential debate rules?

What are the presidential debate rules?

Trump won a coin flip last week, allowing him to choose which podium to use and whether he wants to give his closing argument before or after Harris. He chose to stand at the podium to the right of the screen, and to give his closing statement after Harris.

Each candidate will be given two minutes for each answer, two minutes for rebuttals and one minute for follow-ups.

ABC News is expected to mute the microphones of each candidate when their opponent is speaking, just as they were muted during the CNN debate between Trump and Biden in June. Trump and Harris will not be allowed to ask each other questions.

The candidates will not be allowed to bring any notes or props with them on stage and they will not be allowed to meet with campaign staff during the two commercial breaks.

There will be no live audience.

Live analysis

Our live blog contributors include:

Our live blog contributors include:

Dr. Nate French – debate expert and teaching professor of Communications at Wake Forest University

– debate expert and teaching professor of Communications at Wake Forest University Tracey Thomson – body language expert and co-founder of communications training company TruthPlane

– body language expert and co-founder of communications training company TruthPlane Eric Ham – bestselling author, former congressional staffer and CTV News political analyst

– bestselling author, former congressional staffer and CTV News political analyst Rachel Aiello – national correspondent for CTV News

CTV‘s Question Period's strategists panel are also contributing to our live blog:

Kory Teneycke – Rubicon Strategy CEO and former director of communications to the Prime Minister’s Office under Stephen Harper

– Rubicon Strategy CEO and former director of communications to the Prime Minister’s Office under Stephen Harper Kathleen Monk – Monk + Associates principal and former NDP communications and campaign strategist

– Monk + Associates principal and former NDP communications and campaign strategist Scott Reid – Owner and principal of Feschuk.Reid, an executive strategy and communications consultancy. He served as a senior advisor and director of communications to former Prime Minister Paul Martin, and is an on-air political analyst for CTV

Pre- and post-debate special

At 10:40 p.m. EDT, you can watch a special edition of Power Play with Vassy Kapelos, before and after the debate. Kapelos will be joined by Washington Bureau Chief Joy Malbon as well as the CTV Question Period strategists panel

Kapelos will be joined by Washington Bureau Chief Joy Malbon as well as the CTV Question Period strategists panel