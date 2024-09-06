Watch live here: The Trump-Harris 2024 presidential debate is tonight

U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump will meet face-to-face tonight in the ABC presidential debate that comes less than two months before election day on November 5.

When is the debate?

Tonight's event will be Trump’s second debate in this election cycle, but it will be Harris’s first.

The debate will be taking place between 9 p.m. and 10:40 p.m. ET in Philadelphia at the National Constitution Center and will be moderated by ABC News anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis.

ABC World News Tonight Anchor David Muir, left, standing with ABC News Live Anchor Linsey Davis on Feb. 7, 2020 in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Where to watch

What are the presidential debate rules?

Trump won a coin flip last week, allowing him to choose which podium to use and whether he wants to give his closing argument before or after Harris. He chose to stand at the podium to the right of the screen, and to give his closing statement after Harris.

Each candidate will be given two minutes for each answer, two minutes for rebuttals and one minute for follow-ups.

ABC News is expected to mute the microphones of each candidate when their opponent is speaking, just as they were muted during the CNN debate between Trump and Biden in June. Trump and Harris will not be allowed to ask each other questions.

The candidates will not be allowed to bring any notes or props with them on stage and they will not be allowed to meet with campaign staff during the two commercial breaks.

There will be no live audience.

Live analysis

CTVNews.ca will host a live blog with real-time analysis and commentary that you can follow along with as you watch the debate in our video player -- all on this page.

Our live blog contributors will include:

Dr. Nate French – debate expert and teaching professor of Communications at Wake Forest University

– debate expert and teaching professor of Communications at Wake Forest University Tracey Thomson – body language expert and co-founder of communications training company TruthPlane

– body language expert and co-founder of communications training company TruthPlane Eric Ham – bestselling author, former congressional staffer and CTV News political analyst

– bestselling author, former congressional staffer and CTV News political analyst Rachel Aiello – national correspondent for CTV News

Pre- and post-debate special

At 8 p.m. EDT and 10:40 p.m. EDT, you can watch a special edition of Power Play with Vassy Kapelos, before and after the debate, live on CTVNews.ca, the CTV News App and CTV News Channel.

Kapelos will be joined by Washington Bureau Chief Joy Malbon as well as the CTV Question Period strategists panel, including: