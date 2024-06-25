Watch live: CNN Presidential Debate and Canadian pre- and post-debate analysis

U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight.

At 8 p.m. ET, an hour before the CNN Presidential Debate kicks off, CTV News analysts and guest panelists will break down the debate’s significance through a uniquely Canadian lens.

How do I watch it

The full debate and special coverage will stream in its entirety at the top of this article, as well as on the CTV News app, at 9 p.m ET. It will be broadcast on CTV News Channel through your television service provider.

Power Play Pre-Debate Special

Anchored by Vassy Kapelos, special Power Play coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET right here on CTVNews.ca, as well as on the CTV News app and CTV News Channel.

Vassy's guests will include:

David Frum – staff writer with The Atlantic and a former speechwriter for U.S. President George W. Bush

– staff writer with The Atlantic and a former speechwriter for U.S. President George W. Bush Brian Stelter – special correspondent with Vanity Fair, former CNN media critic

– special correspondent with Vanity Fair, former CNN media critic Eric Ham – bestselling author and former congressional staffer

Strategy Session:

Shakir Chambers -- Earnscliffe Strategies

-- Earnscliffe Strategies Kathleen Monk -- Monk + Associates

-- Monk + Associates Scott Reid -- CTV Political Analyst

CNN Presidential Debate at 9 p.m. ET

The debate will take place at CNN's Atlanta studios and will be moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. It will be simulcast on CTV in our video player above, as well as on the CTV News app or on CTV News Channel.

CTVNews.ca will also host -- on this page -- a live blog full of colourful expert commentary and analysis. This will allow you to watch the debate and get live analysis at the same time.

Guests for the live blog will include:

Eric Ham

Tracey Thomson – body language expert and co-founder of communication training company TruthPlane.

– body language expert and co-founder of communication training company TruthPlane. Dr. Nate French -- debate expert and political communications professor at Wake Forest University.

-- debate expert and political communications professor at Wake Forest University. Dr. Allan Louden -- debate expert and political commentator, former director of debate at Wake Forest University.

-- debate expert and political commentator, former director of debate at Wake Forest University. Rachel Aiello – national correspondent for CTV News.

Post-debate special after 10:30 p.m. ET

After the debate wraps, you can keep watching as CTV News Channel's post-debate analysis kicks off with experts weighing in on how it all went for the candidates. Host Vassy Kapelos will be joined by:

David Frum

Nik Nanos – chief data scientist and founder of Nanos Research

Strategy Session: