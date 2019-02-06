

CTVNews.ca Staff





A pair of female scammers have been caught in the act attempting to get a free meal by brazenly putting strands of hair on their freshly ordered pizza.

CCTV footage in an English pub caught the two chancers launching their cheeky plot, which saw them pull out strands of their own hair.

Before the owners realized what was afoot waiting staff at The Peacock in the northern English city of Sunderland apologized to the pair and offered them a refund.

But closer inspection uncovered that the hair on the pizza didn’t match anyone working there and staff checked the CCTV footage to discover what had really happened.

The bar owner’s slammed the stunt over a $12 pizza.

“It’s so disappointing that people could stoop so low as to pull off such a cynical stunt to save money on a £7 pizza," said Joe Smith, operations director at Pub Culture Ltd, which owns the pub.

“I find it unbelievable that people would be willing to go to such extreme lengths in order to score a few free drinks.”

Smith confirmed to CTV News that the pair were asked to leave and police were not notified.