Firefighters have saved a pair of raccoons from a warehouse fire.

The furry mammals were stuck on the roof of the building in South Bend, Ind., when firefighters left a pair of ladders for them to escape the smoke and flames.

A crowd of children can be heard cheering and clapping as the striped twosome escape down the steps to freedom.

"Some people would ask, 'Why save the raccoons?' Life safety and property conservation are two priorities on a fire scene," the South Bend Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

"Thanks to our crews for taking a few minutes to let the raccoons escape!"

Facebook commentators were full of praise for the firefighters.

“I am a wildlife custodian and I am just blown away and touched by the amazing act of kindness shown to the raccoons.” Pamellia Johnson wrote.

“We could use more people with hearts as big as these firefighters! Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

South Bend Fire Department posted the video to Facebook on August 5.