Watch: Competitors tumble down hill in ancient 'extreme sport' of cheese roll

While Queen Elizabeth II was marking 70 years on the throne at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, an English tradition of a different sort was being celebrated at a hill in the southwest of England.

Competitors from around the world gathered at the Cooper's Hill Cheese Roll to tumble down a steep, 183-metre hill in hot pursuit of a seven-pound wheel of Double Gloucester cheese.

The ancient "extreme sport" tradition made a comeback in 2022. The event had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the video at the top of this article, you can the competitors barrelling down Cooper's Hill in an attempt to catch the cheese, which can reach speeds of about 112 km/h, according to the BBC.