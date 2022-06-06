Watch: Competitors tumble down hill in ancient 'extreme sport' of cheese roll

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

British PM Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a no-confidence vote, securing enough support in his party to remain in office despite a rebellion that will likely weaken him as a leader and casts a shadow over his future.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he meets Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas at 10 Downing Street, London, on June 6, 2022. (Alberto Pezzali / AP)

Canada

World

  • Ukraine recovers bodies from steel-plant siege: AP

    Russia has begun turning over the bodies of Ukrainian fighters killed at the Azovstal steelworks, the fortress-like plant in the destroyed city of Mariupol where their last-ditch stand became a symbol of resistance against Moscow's invasion.

  • Muslim nations slam India over insulting remarks about Islam

    India is facing major diplomatic outrage from Muslim-majority countries after top officials in the governing Hindu nationalist party made derogatory references to Islam and the Prophet Muhammad, drawing accusations of blasphemy across some Arab nations that have left New Delhi struggling to contain the damaging fallout.

  • Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in U.S. Capitol riot

    The former top leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group and other members have been charged with seditious conspiracy for what federal prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory, authorities said Monday.

  • UN: Climate shocks, war fuel multiple looming food crises

    Two UN food agencies issued stark warnings Monday about multiple, looming food crises on the planet, driven by climate 'shocks' like drought and worsened by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine that have sent fuel and food prices soaring.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social