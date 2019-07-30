A wildlife photographer has captured a spectacular once-in-a-lifetime series of images of a panicked sea lion in a whale’s mouth.

Chase Dekker, who works with whale-watching outfit Sanctuary Cruises in California's Monterey Bay, couldn’t believe his eyes when he captured the images during a feeding frenzy on July 22.

While the humpbacks were lunge feeding on a school of anchovies, a sea lion apparently didn't jump out of the way fast enough and got trapped inside the whale’s mouth.

“Never once had I ever witnessed what I did yesterday,” Dekker wrote on a Facebook post the next day.

“The sea lions were at the surface and as the whales swam up to lunge feed, all the sea lions jumped out of the way, except one. This sea lion got trapped inside the baleen whales mouth as it fed, which probably caused a great deal of distress to both parties!”

Despite appearances, Dekker is confident the sea lion survived the ordeal. Humpback whales don’t eat sea lions, preferring krill and small fish.

“While I couldn't see when, I am 100 per cent confident the sea lion escaped as the whale kept its mouth wide open as it sank back down into the sea,” he wrote.

“Minutes later, the whale was feeding again and I am sure the sea lion was too. No doubt though that the sea lion had the true ‘Jonah experience.’”

Hundreds of sea lions took part in the feeding frenzy, while the humpbacks lunge-fed, scooping up fish and gallons of water.

“It may have a little PTSD, it may be a little shaken up,” Dekker joked.

“With all the sharks and orcas in the bay it’s got a lot more on its mind than being in a whale’s mouth for a few seconds.”

Dekker, 22, has received international attention for his rare capture, although some internet naysayers have accused him of “photoshopping” the sea lion into the image.

“I was looking behind the lens, so I was like ‘I hope I got it’ and then when I looked I was so ecstatic,” he told KSBW8.

“I just captured a moment I may never see again.”

Dr. Wally Franklin, director of the Oceania Project at Southern Cross University in Australia, told ABC the humpback whale would have done all it could to remove the sea lion before swallowing.

"What whales do when they're eating anchovies is use their tongue to push the fish towards the top of their mouth to push water out," Dr Wally Franklin said.

"If there was something much larger, like a seal, I'm certain the whale would dislodge that before it swallowed. It was probably an accidental encounter."