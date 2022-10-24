Watch climate activists smash cakes in face of King Charles III wax statue

A pair of climate activists from Just Stop Oil smashed two cakes in the face of a King Charles III waxwork at Madame Tussauds in London, U.K., on Monday.

Video shows two people standing beside the statue, before revealing their ‘Just Stop Oil’ T-shirts and smashing the cakes into the statue’s face.

As witnesses begged them to stop, one activist then said: "In the words of the king, 'the science is clear.’ The demands are simple: Just stop oil. It's a piece of cake."

The pair did not appear to vandalize the three statues of Queen Consort Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales, propped beside the King,

This recent protest follows similar ones in recent days. On Oct. 14, activists with Just Stop Oil, dumped tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" in London's National Gallery on Friday to protest fossil fuel extraction. A glass barrier protected the painting.

On Sunday, climate protesters with Last Generation threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in a German museum.

