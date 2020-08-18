TORONTO -- It’s a sensitive time to be in confined spaces with strangers, let alone brawling with them in an airplane cabin.

But that’s what happened on a North Carolina-bound American Airlines jet Monday, according to video recorded by a passenger.

The 12-second clip posted on Twitter shows three masked women scuffling in the aisle, throwing punches and pulling hair. Passenger Jack Ross, whose wife posted the video he recorded, told Storyful that the fight broke out over seat assignments while the plane sat on the tarmac in Las Vegas.

“Nothing like a morning Fight Club as tempers flared on [American Airlines] LAS-CLT flight today,” wrote Caryn Ross on Twitter.

“So much for social distancing!”

Police were called to the scene and the woman in the pink shirt was seen leaving the plane, according to Ross.