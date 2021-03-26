Advertisement
Watch: Black bear takes in the sunrise from a hot tub
Published Friday, March 26, 2021 9:46AM EDT
TORONTO -- A couple on holiday in Great Smoky Mountains National Park got the surprise of a lifetime when a black bear decided to enjoy the sunrise from the hot tub on their deck.
Mason Trebony and his wife were on holiday at a Tennessee cabin on March 20, when he saw the bear climb into the tub for an early morning soak.
“It’s just having a blast,” Trebony said in video that captured the moment.
According to the National Park Service, approximately 1,500 bears live in the park, and should be given a distance of at least 45 metres if possible.
“I’m glad I wasn’t in the jacuzzi,” Trebondy added.
Click the video to watch the bear get a soak in while watching the sunset.
