

CTVNews.ca Staff





This is the bizarre moment a man brought a horse into a busy supermarket in Dublin.

Shoppers did a double take and reached for their phone to record the animal, believed to be a pony, trotting through a Tesco in the Irish capital.

The horse was led through the clothes section before the man was escorted out by security.

Animal welfare group My Lovely Horse Rescue, which rescues and rehabilitates equines and donkeys, has reported the incident to Irish police.

CTVNews.ca has contacted Tesco for comment.

This fella brought his horse into Tesco ������������ pic.twitter.com/mUCZiwXAIR — Shannon Thomas (@ShannonThomas_7) February 13, 2019