Watch: Bear dangles from second-floor window after stealing pork chop

A bear that became stuck inside a Steamboat Springs, Colo., house after stealing pork chops had to use its best climbing skills as it tried to escape earlier this month.

A neighbour caught the bear's effort to get out from a second-floor window.

The bear reportedly entered the house by ripping out a downstairs window. The animal then helped itself to some pork chops left on a countertop and pantry snacks, before roaming into the house and making its way to the master bedroom upstairs.

The bear eventually got out of the house from the same downstairs window he ripped to break in.

Human-bear interactions have increased in recent years according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, reminding black bears are "curious, intelligent, and very resourceful; they will explore all possible food sources" and that people should bearproof their homes.