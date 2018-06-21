

CTVNews.ca Staff





A father’s heroic actions were captured on camera when he jumped over a track barrier to pull his son out of a burning race car following a crash.

On Father’s Day, Dean Jones was watching his son Mike compete in the Halifax Insurance 100 race at the South Boston Speedway in Virginia. Mike’s car spun out of control after another vehicle hit his tire during the race, local station WDBJ7 reported.

The video shows the front end of Mike’s vehicle erupt into flames after it hits a wall multiple times. Jones is the first one on the scene of the crash and can be seen running towards the crumpled car and pulling his son out of the driver’s seat window.

"I didn't have time to be afraid. I had to get my son out of that car,” Jones told WDBJ7 after the race. “I'm just a dad. Just a dad, helping my son.”

Mike didn’t appear to be injured as he walked away from the wreckage in the footage. NASCAR put Jones on probation for jumping the barrier.

With files from CBS-affiliate WDBJ7