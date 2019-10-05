TORONTO - A Texas man ran the gamut of luck this Thursday when he was struck by lightning and saved by three bystanders who happened to be in the area.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Stuebner Airline Veterinary Hospital in Spring, Texas.

In security camera video, a man can be seen walking through the frame with his three dogs. Just as he’s halfway across the parking lot, it happens: a flash of light sparks off the ground at his feet, and he pitches forward violently, landing flat on his face. As he lies motionless, his terrified dogs run away.

That small burst of white in the video is all that is visible of the moment lightning struck Alex Coreas, stopping his heart.

Corey Hart was sitting in his car waiting to pick up his daughter, who worked at the veterinary hospital, when he heard the “incredibly loud sound,” he told Storyful. He saw the dogs fleeing before he spotted Coreas lying on the ground in the rain.

Hart came to Coreas’ aid immediately, flagging down Bill Williams, a technician at the hospital. Another hospital worker, Christy Mittler, also rushed to the scene to help. Hart and Williams traded off doing CPR on Coreas.

“The whole front of his shirt was burned,” Hart said.

The three bystanders were convinced that Coreas was never going to wake up, but they kept on trying to revive him, even as lightning continued to strike around them, Hart said. If there was going to be any chance of saving Coreas, they had to work as quickly as possible.

“There’s nowhere to drag him to,” Hart explained. “You got to do it there.”

After an ambulance arrived on the scene, Coreas began to show signs of responsiveness and was able to breathe on his own before he was rushed to Memorial Hermann hospital. (Is this a proper name?)

Coreas’ family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his recovery. A post on the campaign’s page confirms that although his injuries are serious, he is on the mend. The post states that “his shoes were knocked off” by the lightning strike, and that he had many muscle ruptures throughout his body as well as fractured ribs. The GoFundMe has already raised almost US$15,000 as of Saturday afternoon.

Hart doesn’t believe he should get credit for helping to save Coreas’ life.

“It wasn’t me, it was God,” he said, explaining that he wasn’t supposed to be at the hospital that day, and that the parking lot was largely empty.

The veterinary hospital released the footage of the lightning strike to raise awareness around how important it is to have CPR training, according to Liz Roesner, office manager with Steubner Airline Veterinary Hospital.