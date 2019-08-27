

Alexandra Mae Jones, CTVNews.ca





Dramatic video taken of a large rockslide that injured three hikers at Zion National Park in Utah appears to show a bus barely escaping the shower of dust and debris.

Sandanie Ambalangodage was high up on Angels Landing Trail, a hiking trail in the park, when she saw the rocks start to slide on Cable Mountain, opposite her. She told Storyful the video she recorded on Saturday “was taken seconds after the initial fall.”

In the footage, huge beige plumes of dust can be seen cascading down the side of a rust-coloured rock face. Ambalangodage and other witnesses murmur nervously off camera.

Then, one of them spots it, at the bottom of the mountain, right below the rockslide.

“That’s a bus, that’s a bus!” a voice exclaims in the video.

The park put out a press release about the incident, saying that “a substantial piece of rock had broken off Cable Mountain, approximately 3,000 feet above” a shuttle stop for Weeping Rock Trail.

“The rockfall hit the closed East Rim Trail, knocking down trees and showering visitors at Weeping Rock with smaller rocks, branches, and a plume of dust and sand,” the release continued.

The video shows the smoke reaching the bottom of the mountain, spreading out among trees and across a road. The witnesses wonder out loud if the bus is okay, as Ambalangodage tilts the camera, searching.

Suddenly, a tiny white vehicle bursts out of the clouds of smoke at the bottom of the footage, continuing down the road -- the bus had apparently made it through the rockslide without being struck by any debris.

The park said that shuttles along Zion Canyon Scenic Driver were stopped for approximately 90 minutes as the dust from the rockslide settled.

Three hikers were injured, and one was transported to the hospital by ambulance, according to the park’s press release. The park added that several people were stranded up on the Weeping Rock Trail after the rocks fell, but were able to navigate their own way back down safely.

The Weeping Rock Trail and shuttle stop are currently closed, as well as the Echo Canyon and Observation Point Canyon hiking routes. The East Rim Trail is closed from Observation Point to Weeping Rock.

Only one day before this rockslide was captured on camera, the park had put out a press release announcing that Weeping Rock Trail and shuttle stop would be closed beginning on August 29 for two days for planned trail repair to the East Rim Trail. The East Rim Trail has been closed since a major rockfall in January.