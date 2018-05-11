

CTVNews.ca Staff





An off-duty Florida police officer who is being credited with saving the life of an unresponsive three-month-old baby says he was simply in the right place at the right time.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office shared a video to Facebook on Thursday of an officer named Deputy Jeremie Nix sitting in his patrol car at a red light while heading home after a shift.

When a white car turns in front of him and the occupants begin begging for his help, Nix turns his car around and pulls over to the side of the road. The boy’s mother, Nechole Crowell, jumps out with a phone clutched to her ear and hands Nix her unconscious son, Kingston.

After several minutes of trying to revive the child unsuccessfully and with no paramedics on the scene, Nix decides to rush the child to hospital himself.

“I'm not waiting on medics. I’m half a mile from ORC [Ocala Regional Medical Center]. I'm headed to their emergency room with the baby," he tells a dispatcher.

Though it’s still unclear what kind of medical distress the child was in, doctors at the hospital were able to revive the boy. The sheriff’s office says the child is now doing “very well” and will make a full recovery.

“Doctors also said that because of K9 Deputy Nix's actions, Baby Kingston is alive today. We are tremendously proud of Deputy Nix and we can already see that he and Baby Kingston will have a deep connection that will last a lifetime!!” the police department wrote in their post.

Nix told reporters at a news conference later on Thursday that he thanks God for putting him in the right place, at the right time.

"This was the most emotional day I've ever had in my career. It was also the scariest and the most rewarding."