SOUTH AFRICA -- Dramatic video from inside an armoured vehicle in South Africa shows a driver steering through traffic as his cash-in-transit truck is rammed and bullets ring off the sides during an attempted hijacking.

The video is reminiscent of a scene from an action film, with driver Leo Prinsloo steering quickly through traffic while colleague Lloyd Mtombeni prepares a rifle and handgun. You can hear bullets impact the truck throughout the video as Prinsloo and Mtombeni try to figure out what to do.

“The driver of the CIT vehicle managed to evade the robbers for a while but later stopped in wait for the robbers. The robbers fled without taking any money,” South African Police Service spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo said.

Prinsloo is a former member of the South African Police Service Task Force and teaches courses in self-defense and weapons training at Fortis Pro Active Defence Solutions.