Watch a woman try to grab a soldier's gun amid turmoil in South Korea

Dramatic video shows a woman grappling with an armed soldier outside the South Korean parliament in Seoul on Wednesday.

The video shows a woman appearing to grab a soldier's rifle after a short scuffle between them, while she shouts, "Let go of me."

The soldier then walks away, leaving the woman standing in the crowd.

The woman is Ahn Gwi-ryeong, 35, a spokesperson for the opposition Democratic Party and former news anchor, according to media reports.

The clip was taken from a livestream by South Korean online news website OhmyNews, and has been viewed millions of times on X.

After South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday, troops carrying full battle gear, including assault rifles, tried to keep protesters away from the National Assembly as military helicopters flew overhead and landed nearby.