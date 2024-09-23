World

    • Watch a surfer wipe out in a 'gnarly' monster wave and survive

    Surfer Mickey Brennan says he's 'amazed' to be alive after he wiped out in a giant wave in Tasmania, an accident that was captured on video.

    Brennan is seen riding a huge wave at Tasmania's Shipstern Bluff in early September before falling into it and crashing into the water.

    Brennan survived the wipeout and was rescued, though he reportedly sustained bruised ribs and a minor concussion.

