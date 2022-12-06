Watch a mother fight off a raccoon attacking her 5-year-old daughter

Surveillance video shows an aggressive raccoon attacking a five-year-old girl as she waited for her school bus outside her home in Ashford, Conn.

The girl’s mother rushed outside after hearing her daughter’s screams, fought the raccoon off the girl, and then threw it onto her yard.

Both the mother and girl have scratches and will be treated with rabies shots.

Watch the video at the top of the article. WARNING: some viewers may find the video distressing.