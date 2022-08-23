Watch: 40-metre superyacht sinks off Italian coast

The moment a 40-metre superyacht sank off the coast of southern Italy was captured on video.

Footage released by the Italian Coast Guard shows the luxury yacht, 'Saga,' sinking about nine nautical miles off the coast of Catanzaro in the Ionian Sea.

The vessel, flying the Cayman Island flag, was sailing from Gallipoli to Milazzo, Sicily, on Aug. 20 when it went down.

All the crew members and passengers aboard the yacht were rescued, and an investigation is underway, the Coast Guard said.

