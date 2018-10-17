

The Associated Press





The Washington Post has published a new column by missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi in which he discusses the importance of a free press in the Middle East.

The WashPost PR Blog says Khashoggi filed the column just before he disappeared. It was published online Wednesday night.

Khashoggi was a Post Global Opinions contributor who had written opinion pieces critical of the Saudi crown prince. He was last seen Oct. 2 entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to pick up paperwork he needed to get married.

Turkish officials have claimed Saudi agents killed and dismembered him. Saudi Arabia has denied the allegations, but provided no evidence he left the consulate.

The Post also plans to publish a page dedicated to Khashoggi in its opinions section Thursday.