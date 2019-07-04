Washington man accused of killing wife with laced ice cream
Bowl of ice cream is seen in this undated file photo. (Sourav Mishra/Pexels)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, July 4, 2019 12:43PM EDT
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Washington state man accused of killing his wife by poisoning her ice cream has been charged again.
The Spokesman-Review reports 58-year-old David Pettis pleaded not guilty to a murder charge Wednesday in Spokane County Superior Court.
According to court documents, authorities allege David Pettis gave ice cream laced with a lethal dose of pain medication to Peggy Pettis at their home in Cheney in June 2018.
Pettis and his attorney declined to comment.
Pettis was arrested last October on a murder charge, but prosecutors dropped the case in December after determining they didn't have enough evidence.
A new case was filed last month. Prosecutors declined to comment on the new evidence.
Pettis moved to Oklahoma after the initial case was dropped.
A trial has been scheduled for November.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Washington man accused of killing wife with laced ice cream
- Putin confirms fire-hit submersible was nuclear-powered
- Father awarded custody of baby found in Florida trash bin
- Teen from 'good family' shouldn't be tried as adult in rape case, judge said
- Gibraltar detains Syria-bound super tanker with Iranian oil