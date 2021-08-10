SPOKANE, WASH. -- A Washington state inmate has been sentenced to an extra 25 years in prison for killing a cellmate who raped his sister.

Shane Goldsby, 26, killed 70-year-old Robert Munger at Airway Heights Correction Center last August, KOMO-TV reported. Surveillance footage showed Goldsby kick, punch and stomp Munger’s head in a common area.

Munger was serving time for child sex crimes. Court records say Goldsby was convicted and sentenced to 293 months, or just under 25 years, in prison.

Goldsby killed Munger because he reportedly teased Goldsby about the details of his sister’s rape.