WARNING: Videos linked to in this story contain profanity

An American ice cream company is working with police to hunt down a woman seen in a viral video opening a tub and taking a lick before returning it to the supermarket’s freezer.

In the video, a young woman can be seen pulling off the lid of a tub of Blue Bell Ice Cream as a man’s voice eggs her on.

“Lick it! Lick it!” the man behind the camera is heard saying. “Oh, put it back! Put it back!”

The woman takes one lick of the ice cream before replacing the lid and placing it back in the freezer with a big smile.

The nine-second clip has racked up more than 11 million views since it was shared on Twitter on Saturday.

Online commenters expressed disgust at the mystery woman’s behavior, with many calling on other social media users to track her down to identify her.