

CTVNews.ca Staff





With snow falling from the heavens over New York City during last week’s nor’easter, one burglar looked to a higher power for strength.

Surveillance video released by police shows a man removing his hat, as he looks to the sky, before making the sign of the cross over his chest, kissing his hand, and appearing to mumble a prayer.

He then disappears around a street corner before returning with what appears to be a large brick. He bounces the slab off the front window of a Brooklyn clothing shop, slipping on the sidewalk, before forcing his way through the shattered window into the store after a second bash breaks the glass.

According to police, the burglary took place on March 22.

The suspect is said to have removed about 18 articles of clothing from Ziani Fine Italian Clothing before fleeing the scene.