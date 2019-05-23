A wanted man has agreed to hand himself in to police if the Facebook post calling for his arrest gets 15,000 likes.

Torrington Police Department in Connecticut has seven warrants outstanding for the arrest of Jose Simms, 29, over “failure to appear” charges.

“Jose Simms negotiated with me earlier this week, through Facebook, and has agreed to turn himself in to Torrington Police if we can get 15,000 likes on this post, I said 10,000 he wanted 20,000, we split,” Lt. Brett Johnson wrote on Facebook.

“So please, like this post, and while you're at it share it, tweet it, Instagram it, Snapchat it or use whatever other platforms are out there that I don't know about.

“Then again, if you know where either of these guys are, you could always let us know that too, it'd save everyone from the suspense of the 15,000...let's get it.”

The City of Torrington police department posted two mugshots on Facebook early Wednesday morning.

The post included another unrelated wanted suspect, 36-year-old Kristopher Waananen.

As of Thursday morning the post had more than 22,000 likes, but Simms has so far failed to turn himself in.

Johnson thanked everyone for liking the post and messaging the force with information.

“Social media reaches a lot of people very quickly and we want to take full advantage of it,” a Torrington Police spokesman said.

Some locals said it was not the type of Facebook post they want to interact with, but others on Facebook praised the police for their original approach.

“Liked and shared...it’s most likely one of the craziest requests I’ve liked, but for you who risk your lives everyday to keep each and every one of us safe, I thank you for your service,” Melanie Talbot wrote.

According to local station WTNH, Simms’ criminal record includes risk of injury to a child, misdemeanor breach of peace and motor vehicle charges.

Torrington Police asked anyone with information on Simms location to contact them at 860-489-2007.