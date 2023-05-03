Want a piece of royal history? Here are the souvenirs on sale for King Charles' coronation
Bobbleheads in King Charles’ likeness, plush gold crowns trimmed with fake crimson velvet and ermine fur, and flags featuring his portrait are just some of the souvenirs for sale in shops on London streets ahead of the coronation.
While souvenirs featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s images were spilling out of Windsor shops in the lead-up to their wedding five years ago, the mood is decidedly more muted in London this time around, perhaps echoing King Charles’ wishes for a more prudent, less-extravagant ceremony than his mother’s, amid a cost-of-living crisis.
Tourists in town for the 2018 wedding were spoiled for choice when it came to souvenirs celebrating the royal nuptials. However, I took several trips on the Tube in the span of a few hours and walked nearly 20,000 steps, all to stumble upon only a few souvenir shops that sold the same items as all the others.
Many of the shops in high-traffic tourist areas near Oxford Circus, Piccadilly Circus and Leicester Square carved out space for the King, with items such as party cups that can be used for The Coronation Big Lunch. Made up of neighbourhood street parties and community get-togethers, these lunches are expected to take place across the United Kingdom on May 7, in celebration of the coronation.
There were also decorative pillows declaring “God Save the King” and the requisite shelves dedicated to mugs, mugs and more coffee mugs; memorabilia honouring the late Queen Elizabeth II had equal billing in some of the storefronts. But there wasn’t an overwhelming amount of these souvenirs, you had to look for them in some cases.
Bobbleheads in the likeness of King Charles III and decorative pillows declaring "God Save the King" are just some of the souvenirs for sale in shops on London streets ahead of the King's coronation. (Mary Nersessian)
Meanwhile, there were no Queen Consort Camilla souvenirs observed at all, at the time of publication.
One worker at a shop near Piccadilly Circus said customers showed lots of interest in the commemorative china plates with images of the King. Still, the shelves at the back of the store were healthily stocked, mere days before the historic ceremony.
King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will be crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey on May 6 in the first coronation since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned nearly 70 years ago.
Countless shelves are dedicated to mugs, mugs and more coffee mugs with King Charles' image. (Mary Nersessian)
Many well-known brands also seem to be cashing in with coronation collections such as Fortnum & Mason, which holds two royal warrants. To celebrate the occasion, the company has unveiled a line of food, drink and keepsake gifts, emblazoned with designs inspired by royal ceremonies.
The priciest item of the collection is “The King of Picnics,” a hamper bursting with sparkling wines, local cheeses, charcuterie, teacakes, and other delectable items “fit for a king,” at the royal price tag of $832.
On the more-affordable end is the “Coronation Chocolate Coin,” which is a milk chocolate coin encased in foil and packed in a keepsake tin, selling for nearly $15.
THE OFFICIAL CHINAWARE
For those who wish to purchase something that could be passed down to future generations, the Royal Collection Trust unveiled its range of official chinaware in April.
The royal blue china, produced in the city of Stoke-on-Trent by Royal Collection Trust, features a royal coat of arms, the King’s cypher and a garland of laurel leaves symbolizing peace.
The official coronation chinaware range from the Royal Collection Trust, pictured in Windsor Castle. (Courtesy: Royal Collection Trust Press Office)
“In the decorative border, oak leaves signifying strength and longevity appear alongside emblems of the four nations of the United Kingdom – thistle, rose, shamrock and daffodil – within an entwined ribbon that represents the partnership between Their Majesties,” says a statement from the Royal Collection Trust.
The china is made from clay sourced in Devon and Cornwall, which is then cast, fired and decorated by hand in Stoke-on-Trent, where china marking royal occasions has been made for generations. The china is then hand-finished with 22-carat gold as part of the process, which involves more than 50 artisans across 12 factories.
The Coronation Collection from Buckingham Palace Shop on Vimeo.
The collection, which highlights each part of the U.K., includes:
- A coffee mug ($50), pillbox ($67), dessert plate ($83) and cup and saucer ($125)
- A set of four souvenir spoons, each topped with a hand-painted coronation motif including an orb, sceptre, crown, and the King’s cypher ($66)
- A cotton tea towel printed in Northern Ireland ($18)
- A pair of commemorative socks emblazoned with Guardsmen, crowns and the Union Jack, made in Wales ($27)
- Miniature shortbread baked in the Highlands of Scotland ($5)
At the time of publication, the limited-edition large tankard and pillbox were already out of stock. Shipping to Canada starts at $33 for items that are not tracked.
Profits from the sales of the commemorative items will go to the Royal Collection Trust, a registered charity.
Meanwhile, another British manufacturer of fine bone china has also produced “God Save The King” plates and mugs.
Duchess China’s commemorative collection features the Union Jack colours of red, white and blue, and the sovereign Tudor Crown with the words “God Save the King.” The design is inspired by china produced for the coronation of Charles’ grandfather, King George VI.
King Charles III Coronation Trinket Box and Mug. (Duchess China 1888 collection)
The fine bone china, which features gilded 22-carat gold edges, sells at approximately $75 for a tea cup and saucer, while a 20-centimetre plate sells for just under $50.
“We’ve had (orders) as far afield as New Zealand and over the other side, America. It’s really reassuring that the Royal Family are so well-liked in all these different countries,” Jason Simms, the company’s managing director, told The Associated Press.
HAVE A BIGGER BUDGET?
Dancing King Charles bobbleheads or commemorative cotton tea towels not your cup of tea? For those who may want to purchase a piece of history, and have a much bigger budget, a piece of the embroidery made for Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation gown is up for auction.
The gown was conceptualized by famed British fashion designer Norman Hartnell, who produced nine designs in total for the queen to approve.
The 70-year-old framed sample will go up for auction by Hansons Auctioneers on May 16, estimated to fetch approximately $2,492 to $3,323.
Also part of the auction will be seven watercolour sketch designs made for the then-Princess Elizabeth and the Queen Mother. The sketches are estimated to be valued at between $332 and $415.
“This embroidery is exquisite and a stunning auction find. It was made during months of painstaking work to make a dress, which became an historic masterpiece. It demonstrates the remarkable care and attention to detail that went into creating a gown worthy of the queen for the first televised coronation, a milestone for the monarchy,” Hansons’ textiles consultant Notty Hornblower, owner of Derbyshire’s Hope House Costume Museum, said in a statement.
The gown featured emblems of Great Britain as well as flowers of the Commonwealth.
“The queen’s desire to ensure her dress honoured all those she served demonstrated her devotion to duty. She liked her coronation dress so much she wore it six more times, one event being the Opening of Parliament in New Zealand and Australia in 1954. For any admirer of our late queen, I can’t think of a more touching royal memento to cherish,” Hornblower said.
With files from The Associated Press
