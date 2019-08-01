Walloped by heat wave, Greenland sees massive ice melt
In this image taken on June 13, 2019 small pieces of ice float in the water off the shore in Nuuk, Greenland. (AP Photo/Keith Virgo)
David Rising , The Associated Press
Published Thursday, August 1, 2019 11:49AM EDT
BERLIN -- The heat wave that smashed high temperature records in five European countries a week ago is now over Greenland, accelerating the melting of the island's ice sheet and causing massive ice loss in the Arctic.
Greenland, the world's largest island, is a semi-autonomous Danish territory between the Atlantic and Arctic oceans that has 82% of its surface covered in ice. The area of the Greenland ice sheet that is showing indications of melt has been growing daily, and hit a record 56.5% for this year on Wednesday. That's according to Ruth Mottram, a climate scientist with the Danish Meteorological Institute.
She says the ice melt area is expected to expand and peak on Thursday before cooler temperatures slow the pace.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- 8 killed in highway attack on Mexico's Caribbean coast
- 'Stop Charging Or We Use Force': China warns Hong Kong protesters with army video
- Cyprus' top lawyer: Police to investigate bishop's remarks on gays
- John Dillinger's relatives doubt body in grave is notorious 1930s gangster
- One dead, 5 injured after Enbridge-owned pipeline explodes in Kentucky