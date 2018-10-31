Waffle House shooting suspect deemed fit to face charges
In this Monday, April 23, 2018 photo, Travis Reinking, suspected of killing four people in a late-night shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, is escorted into the Hill Detention Center in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, April 23, 2018. (Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, October 31, 2018 1:02AM EDT
NASHVILLE -- Prosecutors in Tennessee say mental health officials have concluded that the suspect in a deadly Waffle House shooting is competent to face charges in court.
A spokesman for District Attorney Glenn Funk said Tuesday the case against Travis Reinking will be presented to a grand jury soon, though a date hasn't been set. It will consider evidence and decide what charges should be sent to a jury.
Authorities say Reinking used an assault-style rifle to fire on the Nashville restaurant April 22, killing four people.
In August, he was ordered to receive treatment in a mental facility for schizophrenia in hopes he'd become fit for trial.
Police say Reinking was nearly naked, only wearing a green jacket, when he opened fire outside the restaurant and then stormed it.