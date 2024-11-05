Voting nationwide has been orderly though U.S. officials report some scattered issues

American voters headed to the polls Tuesday to choose the country’s next leaders in a mass democratic experiment in which tens of millions of votes will be cast without incident.

Still, scattered issues with voter eligibility; logistical problems such as long lines and bad weather; ballot functionality; and vote-counting are being scrutinized closely this election. That’s especially the case in key swing states amid former U.S. president Donald Trump’s false claims of mass election fraud.

As of mid-morning, extreme weather and other “temporary infrastructure disruptions” have been reported in parts of the U.S., but there haven’t been any “national-level significant incidents impacting the security of our election infrastructure,” said Cait Conley, a senior adviser at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The issues so far are “largely expected, routine and planned-for events,” Conley added.

In Union City, Georgia, just outside of Atlanta, there were several non-credible bomb threats that caused the temporary closure of two polling locations, according to Nadine Williams, Fulton County Registration and Elections Director. The threats originated from Russia, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.

The FBI said it was aware and was “working closely with state and local law enforcement partners to respond to election threats and protect our communities as Americans exercise their right to vote.”

Separately, bad weather in the Central U.S. could cause some challenges for people attempting to vote. In Missouri, Arkansas and Illinois, a flood watch was in effect until at least 12 p.m. CT for around 4 million people, as persistent and heavy rainfall since Monday has flooded roadways and caused thousands of power outages.

Parts of Louisiana were under a level 2 of 5 threat for severe weather as a strong cold front is producing thunderstorms capable of damaging winds and tornadoes, according to the Storm Prediction Center. A lower, level 1 of 5 threat of damaging winds stretches along the front from Louisiana up through Mississippi, Tennessee and Kentucky, and an additional level 1 of 5 threat of damaging winds is outlined in the battleground state of Wisconsin.

Further, in California, dry air and gusty winds are expected to ramp up for the Bay Area and Sacramento beginning Tuesday morning, which could lead to dangerous fire weather across the region.

There were also some minor reported issues that caused voting delays.

Voting time was extended in Cambria County, Pennsylvania, after a “software malfunction” disrupted voters’ abilities to scan their ballots, the Office of County Commissioners said. The county’s top election official, Scott Hunt, told CNN the malfunction was caused by a printing error, and new ballots are on their way to polling places. The ballots that were already cast but could not be read by the machine will be hand-counted, he said.

In Fulton County, Georgia, on Tuesday morning, Asia Brownlee, a travel nurse, described the process of getting registered to vote as “tedious.” She said she had to place numerous phone calls to become an active voter in Fulton County on the last day of early voting, but work hours forced her to put it off until early Election Day.

“I’m able to make a difference. It’s very important. This is a crucial election,” she said.

Vast majority say voting is easy

Overall, the vast majority of voters express positive views of the voting experience. In a Pew Research Center survey of the 2020 election, 94 per cent of voters said it was very or somewhat easy to vote, while just 6 per cent said voting was very or somewhat difficult. Of the group who said voting was difficult, about half cited logistical issues while voting, such as long wait times at polling places and issues with mail ballots, according to Pew.

Election officials across the U.S. have pledged to uphold the integrity of the vote and urged voters not to be misled by conspiracy theories.

“Here in Georgia, it is easy to vote and hard to cheat,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Monday. “Our systems are secure and our people are ready.”

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson warned voters to be cautious of “foreign bad actors” that will try to distract from the secure elections process.

“Don’t fall for it,” Benson said at a news conference Tuesday. “We know that they will use all sorts of misinformation and other tactics today and in the days ahead to create chaos, confusion, fear, division and sow seeds of doubt about what is a very clear, transparent and secure election process.”

The 2024 election has already featured allegations from Trump and other Republicans that the vote is “rigged.” Trump has made repeated false claims that Democrats are cheating in the election, and he’s twisted isolated problems with voting in an effort to prime his supporters to believe the election is not legitimate if he loses.

He has alleged that voting by noncitizens is a widespread problem, that there’s no verification for overseas or military ballots, that election officials are using early voting to commit fraud and that massive swaths of mail-in ballots are illegitimate. The claims are incorrect and baseless.

Broadly, U.S. elections are an extraordinary undertaking: In 2020, more than 161 million voters cast ballots that were counted across 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories, at a total of 132,556 polling places and with the aid of 775,101 poll workers, according to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

Federal elections are also largely decentralized, as local jurisdictions have the primary responsibility of tabulating, reporting and certifying results.

The majority of voters are at least somewhat confident that this election will be well run, regardless of which candidate they support, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey.

However, supporters of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris are far more confident, with 90 per cent saying the election will be run smoothly, compared to 57 per cent of Trump supporters. The latter are particularly dubious about whether absentee and mail-in ballots will be properly counted.

Harris supporters are also more confident than Trump supporters that it will be clear who won the election after all the votes are counted, by an 85 per cent to 58 per cent split.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

CNN’s Isabel Rosales, Denise Royal, Sean Lyngaas, Ryan Young, Sara Murray and meteorologist Elisa Raffa contributed to this report.