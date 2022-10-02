Voting ends in Bosnia election set to bring little change

Zeljko Komsic of the Democratic Front Party smiles at a news conference where he declared himself the winner of the Croat seat of the tripartite Bosnian Presidency in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) Zeljko Komsic of the Democratic Front Party smiles at a news conference where he declared himself the winner of the Croat seat of the tripartite Bosnian Presidency in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

King Charles III decides not to attend climate summit

King Charles III has decided not to attend the international climate change summit in Egypt next month, fuelling speculation that the new monarch will have to rein in his environmental activism now that he has ascended the throne.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

  • Soccer world reacts to disaster at Indonesia stadium

    A minute of silence was observed before soccer matches around the world on Sunday in honour of victims of the disaster at a stadium in Indonesia that claimed at least 125 lives, and top players, coaches and leagues sent condolences and messages of support.

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social