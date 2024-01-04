Voters file an objection to Trump's name on the Illinois ballot
A petition filed by five voters on Thursday seeks to bar former President Donald Trump from the Illinois Republican primary election ballot in March, claiming he is ineligible to hold office because he encouraged and did little to stop the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The petition, similar to those filed in more than a dozen other states, relies on the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which prohibits anyone from holding office who previously has taken an oath to defend the Constitution and then later “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the country or given “aid or comfort” to its enemies.
The 87-page document, signed by five people from around the state, lays out a case that Trump, having lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden, fanned the flames of hardcore supporters who attacked the Capitol on the day Congress certified the election results. The riot left five dead and more than 100 injured.
Officials in Colorado and Maine have already banned Trump's name from primary election ballots. Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to overturn the Colorado Supreme Court ruling from December that stripped his name from the state's ballot.
The Illinois State Board of Elections had yet to set the petition for hearing Thursday afternoon, spokesperson Matt Dietrich said. The board is set to hear 32 other objections to the proposed ballot at its Jan. 11 meeting.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Woman dead after Thunder Bay police don't respond to domestic disturbance call: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a Thunder Bay home after officers did not respond to a 911 domestic disturbance call.
'The Liberal government needs to lead again': What the Green party is hoping for in 2024
As the 2024 political season gets underway, the federal Green party is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to prioritize a trio of objectives in the year ahead: affordability, federal-provincial collaboration, and international peace.
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson slams company's 'diversity and inclusion thing'
Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s founder has criticized the Vancouver-based apparel company's diversity efforts in a new interview.
LIVE Police say multiple people have been shot at a high school in Perry, Iowa; suspect is dead
Multiple people were injured in a shooting inside a small-town Iowa high school early Thursday, as students preparing for their first classes after winter break were forced to duck into classrooms, barricade themselves in offices or run for an exit, before the suspected shooter was found dead.
Pat McAfee apologizes for Aaron Rodgers’ claims about Jimmy Kimmel in reference to Epstein documents
Pat McAfee has apologized for comments New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers made on 'The Pat McAfee Show' about TV host Jimmy Kimmel and the late accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
Glynis Johns, 'Mary Poppins' star who first sang Sondheim's 'Send in the Clowns,' dies at 100
Glynis Johns, a Tony Award-winning stage and screen star who played the mother opposite Julie Andrews in the classic movie 'Mary Poppins' and introduced the world to the bittersweet standard-to-be 'Send in the Clowns' by Stephen Sondheim, has died. She was 100.
SpaceX accused of unlawfully firing employees who were critical of Elon Musk
A U.S. labour agency has accused SpaceX of unlawfully firing employees who penned an open letter critical of CEO Elon Musk and creating an impression that worker activities were under surveillance by the rocket ship company.
Man injured during altercation with Winnipeg police, third incident in a week
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured during an encounter with the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), the third such incident reported in a week in the city.
Islamic State claims responsibility for attacks that killed nearly 100 people in Iran
Islamic State claimed responsibility on Thursday for two explosions that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020.
Canada
-
Woman dead after Thunder Bay police don't respond to domestic disturbance call: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a Thunder Bay home after officers did not respond to a 911 domestic disturbance call.
-
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson slams company's 'diversity and inclusion thing'
Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s founder has criticized the Vancouver-based apparel company's diversity efforts in a new interview.
-
Man injured during altercation with Winnipeg police, third incident in a week
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured during an encounter with the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), the third such incident reported in a week in the city.
-
Sentencing hearing underway for man convicted of murdering four members of London, Ont. Muslim family
Sentencing hearing begins for man convicted of murdering members of London, Ont. Muslim family
-
2 N.B. men exonerated in 1983 murder after convictions were overturned
Two New Brunswick men whose 1984 murder convictions were recently overturned by the federal justice minister have been formally declared not guilty.
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows smash-and-grab at Stratford, Ont. jewelry store
Stratford police have released video of a smash-and-grab robbery at a Stratford, Ont., jewelry store as officers continue to search for the people responsible.
World
-
Islamic State claims responsibility for attacks that killed nearly 100 people in Iran
Islamic State claimed responsibility on Thursday for two explosions that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020.
-
Israeli defence minister outlines new phase in war, vows no Israeli civilian presence in post-war Gaza
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday outlined Israel's plans for the next stage of its war in Gaza, with a new more targeted approach in the northern section of the enclave and a continuing pursuit of Hamas leaders in the south.
-
U.S. says Russia used North Korean ballistic missiles in Ukraine and is seeking Iranian missiles
U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russia has acquired ballistic missiles from North Korea and is seeking close-range ballistic missiles from Iran as Moscow struggles to replenish supplies for its war with Ukraine, the White House said Thursday.
-
Trump business got at least US$7.8 mln in foreign payments during presidency: report
Businesses tied to former Republican U.S. President Donald Trump received at least US$7.8 million in foreign payments from 20 countries during his four years in the White House, Democratic congressional investigators said Thursday.
-
Voters file an objection to Trump's name on the Illinois ballot
A petition filed by five voters on Thursday seeks to bar former President Donald Trump from the Illinois Republican primary election ballot in March, claiming he is ineligible to hold office because he encouraged and did little to stop the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
-
Houthis launch sea drone to attack ships hours after U.S., allies issue 'final warning'
An armed unmanned surface vessel launched from Houthi-controlled Yemen got within a 'couple of miles' of U.S. Navy and commercial vessels before detonating on Thursday, just hours after the White House and a host of partner nations issued a 'final warning' to the Iran-backed militia group to cease the attacks or face potential military action.
Politics
-
'The Liberal government needs to lead again': What the Green party is hoping for in 2024
As the 2024 political season gets underway, the federal Green party is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to prioritize a trio of objectives in the year ahead: affordability, federal-provincial collaboration, and international peace.
-
This calm and cutting Liberal minister and mom is looking to give the Conservatives a 'time out'
Karina Gould knows how to throw a hefty political punch, and she often does it with a smile. Just six months into her role as government House leader, Gould has redefined what it means to be a prime minister's chief attack dog.
-
Senate ordered to reinstate executive who alleged he was fired because of racism
A federal tribunal has ordered the Senate to restore an executive who said he was fired on the basis of racial discrimination. Darshan Singh served two years as the Senate's human resources director, but his lawyer Paul Champ says he has no interest in returning to the role.
Health
-
ER doctors don't want to deter people from seeking care amid crowding: association
The Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians says it is 'concerned' about comments made by Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube in December suggesting that unnecessary emergency department visits significantly contribute to ER overcrowding.
-
Consumer Reports finds 'widespread' presence of plastics in food
Consumer Reports has found that plastics retain a 'widespread' presence in food despite the health risks, and called on regulators to reassess the safety of plastics that come into contact with food during production.
-
Sleep disruptions in 30s and 40s linked to cognitive decline a decade later, study finds
People who have more interrupted sleep in their 30s and 40s are more than twice as likely to have memory and thinking problems a decade later, according to a new study.
Sci-Tech
-
SpaceX accused of unlawfully firing employees who were critical of Elon Musk
A U.S. labour agency has accused SpaceX of unlawfully firing employees who penned an open letter critical of CEO Elon Musk and creating an impression that worker activities were under surveillance by the rocket ship company.
-
Two companies will attempt the first U.S. moon landings since the Apollo missions a half-century ago
China and India scored moon landings, while Russia, Japan and Israel ended up in the lunar trash heap. Now two private companies are hustling to get the U.S. back in the game, more than five decades after the Apollo program ended.
-
How to watch the Quadrantids, the first meteor shower of the year
January kicks off with the Quadrantids, one of the quickest yet strongest meteor showers of the year.
Entertainment
-
Pat McAfee apologizes for Aaron Rodgers’ claims about Jimmy Kimmel in reference to Epstein documents
Pat McAfee has apologized for comments New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers made on 'The Pat McAfee Show' about TV host Jimmy Kimmel and the late accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
-
Glynis Johns, 'Mary Poppins' star who first sang Sondheim's 'Send in the Clowns,' dies at 100
Glynis Johns, a Tony Award-winning stage and screen star who played the mother opposite Julie Andrews in the classic movie 'Mary Poppins' and introduced the world to the bittersweet standard-to-be 'Send in the Clowns' by Stephen Sondheim, has died. She was 100.
-
Britney Spears shoots down album rumours, vowing to 'never return to the music industry'
Britney Spears is shooting down rumours of a new album, vowing to 'never return to the music industry.'
Business
-
SpaceX accused of unlawfully firing employees who were critical of Elon Musk
A U.S. labour agency has accused SpaceX of unlawfully firing employees who penned an open letter critical of CEO Elon Musk and creating an impression that worker activities were under surveillance by the rocket ship company.
-
Rate cuts and a return to growth: What Deloitte sees on the Canadian economic horizon
Deloitte Canada says the Canadian economy will return to growth in the second half of 2024, with interest rate cuts as early as this spring.
-
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson slams company's 'diversity and inclusion thing'
Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s founder has criticized the Vancouver-based apparel company's diversity efforts in a new interview.
Lifestyle
-
Italy divided over new pineapple pizza
Anyone who’s set foot in Italy knows there are unwritten rules that one must abide by – and the most important of all revolve around food.
-
'It's very addictive': Temu hooks shoppers amid concerns about online discount marketplace in Canada
Despite ethical, privacy and environmental concerns, Temu has carved out a visible presence online and sales have been surging.
-
Canadian couple lives on cruise ships — with no plans to return to land
With 75 countries and territories visited, a retired Canadian couple is making the most of life as they cruise full-time, from coast to coast. They're part of a growing trend of people opting to retire at sea.
Sports
-
NCAA agrees to US$920 million, 8-year deal with ESPN for women's March Madness, 39 other championships
The NCAA and ESPN announced on Thursday a US$920 million, eight-year agreement that will give the network exclusive rights to 40 championships, including the Division I women's basketball tournament, an event growing in popularity that the association has been accused of undervaluing in the past.
-
Prosecutors drop three felony charges against the brother of Patrick Mahomes
Prosecutors in Kansas on Wednesday dismissed three felony charges related to accusations that Jackson Mahomes -- the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes -- grabbed a woman by the neck and kissed her against her will.
-
Paris hotels triple prices for Olympics opening night: study
Paris hotels are tripling their prices to more than 1,000 euros (US$1,092) on average for the opening night of the 2024 Olympic games, according to a consumer organization study.
Autos
-
Canadians 'deeply alarmed' by speeding in residential neighbourhoods: CAA
A new poll by the CAA suggests many Canadians are worried about speeding in residential neighbourhoods, but that doesn't mean they're slowing down.
-
U.S. new vehicle sales rise 12 per cent as buyers shake off high prices, interest rates, and auto strikes
Undeterred by high prices, rising interest rates, autoworker strikes and a computer-chip shortage that slowed assembly lines, American consumers still bought 15.6 million new vehicles last year, 12 per cent more than in 2022, the biggest increase in more than a decade.
-
Here's what you need to know about BYD, the Chinese EV giant that just overtook Tesla
BYD overtook Tesla as the world’s top seller of electric vehicles (EV) at the end of last year, crowning an extraordinary rise for the Chinese carmaker.