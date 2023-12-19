Volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland and spews magma in a spectacular show of Earth's power
A volcano has erupted in southwestern Iceland, sending a flash of light into the evening sky and spewing semi-molten rock into the air in a spectacular show of the Earth's power in the land known for fire and ice.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- In Pictures: Volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland
The eruption Monday night appears to have occurred about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) from the town of Grindavik, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said. The town near Iceland's main airport was evacuated in November after strong seismic activity damaged homes and raised fears of an imminent eruption.
Iceland, which sits above a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic, averages an eruption every four to five years. The most disruptive in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which spewed huge clouds of ash into the atmosphere and led to widespread airspace closures over Europe.
But the eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) southwest of the capital, Reykjavik, wasn't expected to release large amounts of ash into the air. Iceland's foreign minister, Bjarne Benediktsson, tweeted that there were no disruptions of flights to and from the country, and international flight corridors remained open.
Icelandic broadcaster RUV showed a live feed of the eruption on its website. Christmas carols played in the background.
By early Tuesday afternoon, the Icelandic Meteorological Office reported that the size of the volcanic eruption at Sundhnuksgigar "continues to diminish." It said the lava flow was estimated to be a quarter of what it was at the time of the eruption. Lava "fountains," which reached as high as 30 meters (yards) have also been falling.
Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir told RUV that for now, the lava was not endangering critical infrastructure near the volcano. Although the lava flow was moving in a promising direction, precautions were nevertheless being taken near the Svartsengi power plant.
"We also know that the flow of lava can change the surrounding landscape, so this can change with short notice," Jakobsdottir said.
The November evacuation of Grindavik meant few people were near the site of the eruption when it occurred, and authorities have warned others to stay away. The nearby Blue Lagoon geothermal spa -- one of Iceland's biggest tourist attractions -- also closed temporarily last month as a swarm of earthquakes put the island nation on alert for a possible volcanic eruption.
Nonetheless, the residents of the evacuated fishing community of 3,400 had mixed emotions as they watched orange flames touch the dark sky. One month after the evacuation, many are still living in temporary accommodations and don't expect to ever be able to return to live in their homes.
"The town involved might end up under the lava," said Ael Kermarec, a French tour guide living in Iceland. "It's amazing to see but, there's kind of a bittersweet feeling at the moment."
Yet still they came, anxious to witness the spectacle even if their community may not survive nature's explosive fury. Grindavik resident Ingibergur Thor Olafarson said it was just amazing. But he was happy it was still far from town.
"(I was) born and raised in Grindavik, so seeing the eruption here I think is the best for our town, because this location is far away," he said.
This image made from video provided by the Icelandic Coast Guard shows magma flow on a hill near Grindavik on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula sometime around late Dec. 18 or early Dec. 19, 2023. (Icelandic coast guard via AP)
Magnus Tumi Gudmundsson, a scientist who flew over the site on Tuesday morning on a coast guard research flight, told RUV that he estimates twice as much lava had already spewed than did during the entire monthlong eruption on the peninsula over the summer.
Gudmundsson said the eruption was expected to continue decreasing in intensity, but that scientists have no idea how long it could last.
"It can be over in a week, or it could take quite a bit longer," he said.
Helga Torfadottir, a volcanologist at the University of Iceland, said it is too early to know how long the eruption will last, but that it seems somewhat stable for now.
"It's just in time for Christmas," she said. "Hopefully it will stay like this, or stop, because this could affect some infrastructure, so hopefully it will not do that."
Matthew Watson, a professor of volcanoes and climate at the University of Bristol, said that tourists should strictly follow travel advisories because hazards such as new eruptions can quickly put people in harm's way.
"As is common with this eruptive style, it began with a sustained eruption of ballistics that, over time, has lengthened to form a fire curtain -- a long fissure out of which lava is being violently ejected," he said. "This style of eruption is amongst the most spectacular ever seen, and there will be a strong pull for tourists, even though the Blue Lagoon complex has again shut."
The spectacular natural phenomenon is already proving hard for people to resist.
"It's just (like) something from a movie!" said Robert Donald Forrester III, a tourist from the United States.
------
Keyton reported from Stockholm.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada plans to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035
The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel.
Man dead, 6 in hospital after accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at Kitchener, Ont. home
Police say a 25-year-old man is dead from an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a car left running in the garage of a Kitchener, Ont. home.
5 children killed in fire at Arizona home while father was out Christmas shopping
A father in Arizona who left four children and a young relative at home so he could buy Christmas gifts and groceries returned to find the charred remains of the family's home after a fire broke out, killing all five children inside, authorities said.
Canadian military to spend $2.5 billion on armed drones
The Canadian military will spend $2.49 billion to acquire 11 remotely piloted aircraft – or drones – from U.S.-based manufacturer General Atomics, the federal government announced Tuesday.
Canada sending 3 staff officers to support U.S.-led Operation Prosperity Guardian
The Department of National Defence has confirmed Canada's participation in Operation Prosperity Guardian, a United States-led maritime operation to defend commercial ships in the Red Sea and Western Gulf of Aden.
2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus with a child onboard.
New York will set up a commission to consider reparations for slavery
New York state will create a commission tasked with considering reparations to address the persistent, harmful effects of slavery in the state, under a bill signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday.
Zelenskyy says he's confident Ukraine will get more U.S. support for its war with Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday he's certain the United States will make good on its promise to provide billions of dollars in further aid for Kyiv to continue its fight against Russia, and he bluntly replied "No," to a question about whether his country might lose the war.
Putin claims Russia's military has the momentum in Ukraine and is poised to meet Moscow's goals
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Tuesday that his country's military has seized the initiative in Ukraine after repelling a monthslong counteroffensive and is well positioned to achieve Moscow's goals.
Canada
-
Canada's population grew by 430,000 in Q3
Canada's population grew by more than 430,000 during the third quarter, marking the fastest pace of population growth in any quarter since 1957.
-
Canadian military to spend $2.5 billion on armed drones
The Canadian military will spend $2.49 billion to acquire 11 remotely piloted aircraft – or drones – from U.S.-based manufacturer General Atomics, the federal government announced Tuesday.
-
Ontario man who did not disclose HIV status to partners denied day, full parole
An Ontario man who did not disclose his HIV-positive status to sexual partners has been denied day and full parole as the Parole Board of Canada noted his preoccupation with sex and pornography remains "entrenched" in his behaviour.
-
Do more to address hate, Jewish groups say, as Ottawa youth faces explosives charges
Jewish groups are calling for more to be done to address hate after the arrest of an Ottawa youth in an alleged plot against the Jewish community.
-
2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus with a child onboard.
-
Man dead, 6 in hospital after accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at Kitchener, Ont. home
Police say a 25-year-old man is dead from an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a car left running in the garage of a Kitchener, Ont. home.
World
-
Zelenskyy says he's confident Ukraine will get more U.S. support for its war with Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday he's certain the United States will make good on its promise to provide billions of dollars in further aid for Kyiv to continue its fight against Russia, and he bluntly replied "No," to a question about whether his country might lose the war.
-
5 children killed in fire at Arizona home while father was out Christmas shopping
A father in Arizona who left four children and a young relative at home so he could buy Christmas gifts and groceries returned to find the charred remains of the family's home after a fire broke out, killing all five children inside, authorities said.
-
New York will set up a commission to consider reparations for slavery
New York state will create a commission tasked with considering reparations to address the persistent, harmful effects of slavery in the state, under a bill signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday.
-
Ex-Haitian senator sentenced to life in prison over president's assassination
Former Haitian Senator John Joel Joseph was on Tuesday sentenced in a Miami court to life in prison over his role in the July 2021 assassination of Haiti's last president, Jovenel Moise.
-
Putin claims Russia's military has the momentum in Ukraine and is poised to meet Moscow's goals
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Tuesday that his country's military has seized the initiative in Ukraine after repelling a monthslong counteroffensive and is well positioned to achieve Moscow's goals.
-
Activists hope pope's approval of same-sex blessings could ease anti-LGBTQ2S+ bias and repression
Pope Francis' green light for Catholic priests to offer blessings to same-sex couples is in many ways a recognition of what has been happening in some European parishes for years. But his decision to officially spell out his approval could send a message of tolerance to places where gay rights are far more restricted.
Politics
-
'He changed the political conversation': Pierre Poilievre voted CP's Newsmaker of the Year
An anxious electorate, a new look and a bite out of Liberal polling numbers have all boosted the profile of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who was picked by editors across the country as The Canadian Press 2023 Newsmaker of the Year.
-
Canada plans to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035
The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel.
-
Canada sending 3 staff officers to support U.S.-led Operation Prosperity Guardian
The Department of National Defence has confirmed Canada's participation in Operation Prosperity Guardian, a United States-led maritime operation to defend commercial ships in the Red Sea and Western Gulf of Aden.
Health
-
WHO classifies JN.1 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
The World Health Organization on Tuesday classified the JN.1 coronavirus strain as a "variant of interest" but said it did not pose much threat to public health.
-
Here's what you need to know about the deadly salmonella outbreak in the U.S. and Canada tied to cantaloupes
Hundreds of people in the U.S. and Canada have been sickened and at least 10 people have died in a growing outbreak of salmonella poisoning linked to contaminated whole and pre-cut cantaloupe. Here's what we know about this outbreak.
-
Critics caution against plan to expand medical assistance in dying to those with mental illness
Hope is what kept Laurel Walker alive as thoughts of suicide overwhelmed her, and that is exactly what she says would be stripped from people battling the same darkness if Canada forges ahead with plans to expand medical assistance in dying to those with a mental disorder.
Sci-Tech
-
Meta's initial decisions to remove 2 videos of Israel-Hamas war reversed by Oversight Board
A quasi-independent review board has ruled that Facebook parent company Meta should overturn two decisions it made this fall to remove posts "informing the world about human suffering on both sides" of the Israel-Hamas war.
-
NASA laser message beams video of a cat named Taters back to Earth, and it’s a big deal
A laser communications experiment flying aboard NASA’s Psyche mission has beamed back a video to Earth from nearly 19 million miles (31 million kilometres) away — and the short clip stars a cat named Taters. It’s the first time NASA has streamed a video from deep space using a laser.
-
Apes recognize friends they haven’t seen for decades, new research finds
Apes can recognize old friends they haven't seen for decades, according to new research, and it's the longest-lasting social memory ever documented outside humans.
Entertainment
-
Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni fined 1 million euros for charity miscommunication
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni in a speech over the weekend criticized Ferragni without naming her, citing influencers who promote 'expensive panettone making believe that they are for charity, when the price only pays for millionaire’s fees.'
-
Marvel kicked out Jonathan Majors after his conviction. It's thrown years of plans into disarray
Marvel had more riding on Jonathan Majors than perhaps any other actor. Now it's parting ways with him, and throwing years of plans for its cinematic universe in disarray.
-
Celine Dion doesn't have control of her muscles, says sister in new interview
Grammy Award-winning singer Celine Dion doesn't have control of her muscles as she continues to live with a rare neurological disorder, her sister Claudette Dion said in a new French-language interview.
Business
-
Inflation holds at 3.1% in November as progress in tamping down price growth stalls
Canada's annual inflation rate was unchanged last month, holding steady at 3.1 per cent as progress on tamping down price growth stalled.
-
Bombardier won't contest Ottawa's sole-source deal on new Boeing military planes
Bombardier Inc. will not contest the federal government's decision to replace the military's aging patrol planes with aircraft from U.S. rival Boeing Co., the Quebec jet maker says.
-
Annual rent increases slowing as average asking price reaches $2,174 in November
A report says the average asking price for a rental unit in Canada was $2,174 in November, relatively flat from the previous month but an 8.4 per cent increase year-over-year.
Lifestyle
-
She bought a colourful vase at Goodwill for US$3.99. The rare piece sold at auction for US$107,000
Jessica Vincent had just started surveying the shelves of a Virginia thrift store when a vase caught her eye. The piece looked old amongst the clutter of measuring cups, candles and other tchotchkes. After adjusting her eyes, Vincent made out the words 'Murano' and 'Italia'.
-
6-year-old's acts of kindness make waves in St. John's, N.L.
Jackson Price has spent a lot of time this year making sandwiches, soups, hot chocolates and gift cards for vulnerable populations in St. John's, making waves in the community.
-
A Kentucky family gets an early gift: a baby owl in their Christmas tree
One Kentucky family got a little something extra when they picked out their Christmas tree this year: a baby owl.
Sports
-
D.J. Smith out as Sens head coach; Alfredsson joining coaching team
The Ottawa Senators have announced that D.J. Smith has been relieved of his duties as head coach.
-
Eric Montross, a former UNC and Toronto Raptors big man, dies at 52 after cancer fight
Eric Montross, a former North Carolina and Toronto Raptors big man, has died after a cancer fight, his family said. He was 52.
-
PWHL Ottawa home opener sell-out to set North American attendance record
The sold out home opener for Ottawa's Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) team will set a North American attendance record for pro women's hockey.
Autos
-
Canada to announce all new cars must be zero emissions by 2035
Canada expects to announce this week that all new cars will have to be zero emissions by 2035, a senior government source said, as Ottawa is set to unveil new regulations in the latest example of countries around the world pushing for electrification.
-
Ottawa set to outline plan to phase in electric-vehicle sales mandate
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will outline today the details of his plan to eventually phase out the sale of gas-powered vehicles in Canada.
-
OPINION
OPINION Should I buy a new or used vehicle right now or wait?
As prices for both new and used vehicles appear to be stabilizing after a surge in prices after the pandemic, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers advice on what to consider if you're deciding whether to buy a vehicle now.