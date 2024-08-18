World

    • Volcano erupts after powerful earthquake in Russia's Far East and scientists warn of a stronger one

    Share
    PETROPAVOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, Russia -

    One of Russia's most active volcanoes has erupted, spewing plumes of ash five kilometres (three miles) into the sky over the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula and briefly triggering a “code red” warning for aircraft

    The Shiveluch volcano began sputtering shortly after a powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off Kamchatka’s east coast early Sunday, according to volcanologists from the Russian Academy of Sciences. They warned that another, even more potent earthquake may be on the way.

    The academy’s Institute of Volcanology and Seismology released a video showing the ash cloud over Shiveluch. It stretched over 490 kilometres (304 miles) east and southeast of the volcano.

    The Ebeko volcano located on Kuril Islands also spewed ash 2.5 kilometres (1.5 miles) high, the institute said. It did not explicitly say whether the earthquake touched off the eruptions.

    A “code red” ash cloud warning briefly put all aircraft in the area on alert, the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team reported. A separate report on Sunday carried by the official Tass news agency said that no commercial flights had been disrupted and there was no damage to aviation infrastructure.

    The tremors in the area may be a prelude to an even stronger earthquake in southeastern Kamchatka, Russian scientists warned. The Institute of Volcanology said a potential second quake could come “within 24 hours” with a magnitude approaching 9.0.

    There were no immediate reports of injuries from Sunday’s earthquake, which struck at a depth of 6 kilometres (3.7 miles) under the sea bed with the epicenter 108 kilometres (67 miles) southeast of the nearest city, according to Russian emergency officials.

    Russian news outlets cited residents of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a port city of more than 181,000 people that sits across a bay from an important Russian submarine base, reporting some of the strongest shaking “in a long time.”

    On Nov. 4, 1952, a magnitude 9.0 quake in Kamchatka caused damage but no reported deaths despite setting off 9.1-metre (30-foot) waves in Hawaii.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'We are all one': Woodstock photographer looks back 55 years later

    In August 1969, American photographer Henry Diltz was on the phone with a friend who invited him to an outdoor concert he was organizing. The invitation was accepted, and within hours, Diltz was on his way to cover a massive counter-culture event set to take place on a dairy farm 60 kilometres from Woodstock, N.Y.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News