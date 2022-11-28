Volcano begins to erupt in eastern El Salvador

Clouds and gasses surround the Chaparrastique volcano in San Jorge, El Salvador, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Authorities in El Salvador are warning residents near the Chaparrastique in the eastern part of the country to be alert as the volcano has shown signs of increased activity. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez) Clouds and gasses surround the Chaparrastique volcano in San Jorge, El Salvador, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Authorities in El Salvador are warning residents near the Chaparrastique in the eastern part of the country to be alert as the volcano has shown signs of increased activity. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)

