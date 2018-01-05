Vodka bottle worth US1.3M and reported stolen found in Copenhagen
Empty space on the shelf marks the spot after the world's most expensive bottle of vodka, valued at US $1.3 million (1.08 million euro), was stolen from the Cafe 33 bar in copenhagen, Denmark, Jan. 3, 2018. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, January 5, 2018 8:14AM EST
COPENHAGEN -- Danish police say a valuable bottle of vodka that was reported stolen from a Copenhagen bar has been found.
Copenhagen police say the bottle -- which is worth US$1.3 million, according to its owner -- was recovered intact. Police say the investigation is continuing.
The vessel is made of 3 kilograms (6.6. pounds) of gold and the equivalent amount of silver. It has a diamond-encrusted cap fashioned to resemble a vintage car front.
Cafe 33 owner Brian Ingberg told The Associated Press that he received a call on Friday from person who reported finding the vessel at a construction site in Copenhagen and handing it over to the police.
Ingberg says no arrests have been made. He refused to identify the caller.