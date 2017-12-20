WARNING: THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS.

A Virginia sheriff’s office investigating the fatal mauling of a woman by her dogs has released graphic new details of the incident, in an effort to dispel online theories that point the blame away from the two pit bulls.

The Goochland County Sheriff and four deputies witnessed twenty-two-year-old Bethany Stephens’ two dogs devouring her body in a wooded area on the morning of Dec. 15, in a case that has captured international attention. The body was initially discovered by Stephens’ father the night before.

The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office opted on Tuesday to release more details about the mauling in an attempt to “mollify” wild speculation about the case on social media. Investigators said there are no indications that Stephens was attacked or killed by a human prior to the mauling, and no signs that a larger animal might have killed her, contrary to some theories circulating online.

“The narrative that I was hearing from so many, particularly on social media, was so far off the mark,” Sheriff James Agnew said at a news conference on Tuesday.

In addition to holding Tuesday’s news conference, the sheriff’s office invited reporters inside for a no-cameras look at graphic photos from the scene.

Sheriff Agnew told reporters that he and four deputies came upon the dogs “eating the rib cage on the body,” and that all evidence suggests Stephens was killed by her two dogs.

“This was an absolutely gruesome scene,” he said. “Ms. Stephens was terribly, terribly injured, but it was very apparent to us that she had been dead for quite some time.”

Investigators say Stephens’ body showed signs of canine bite injuries sustained both before and after her death. Agnew said Stephens had sustained “incredibly traumatic” wounds to her arms, chest and face, as well as bites on her hands.

The two dogs were put down on Saturday with the family’s permission, and have been frozen pending necropsies.

Investigators believe the dogs became unaccustomed to human contact while they were staying with Stephens’ father, who kept them outside in a kennel. The dogs had previously been inside pets.

“The dogs were a little bit neglected toward the end of this,” Sgt. Mike Blackwood said. He explained that Stephens would visit the dogs approximately five times a week to care for them, and that they had become “isolated, where the only contact that they had was with each other.”

Sheriff Agnew said the two pit bulls were not rehabilitated fighting dogs, contrary to an earlier statement made to police.

“I don’t want to disparage a particular breed,” he added, “but if you do the research, I think you’ll find that many of those are perpetrated by pit bulls.”

The official cause of Stephens’ death has not been announced as examination of the body is still underway.