Virginia police officer struck by out-of-control car during traffic stop

A police officer in Fairfax, Va., was "nearly killed" after being struck by an out-of-control vehicle during a traffic stop on Monday.

Dashcam footage of the incident shows a BMW M3 spinning across the highway before hitting a parked vehicle and the police car.

The Fairfax County Police Department says a 17-year-old was travelling northbound “at a high rate of speed and lost control."

The driver and two pasengers of the vehicle sustained minor injuries. The teen was charged with reckless driving.

The police department added that "parents and guardians should consider using this video as an opportunity to have a conversation with their teen drivers about how their driving behavior can affect the lives of others."

The police officer and the driver of the car that was parked also sustained minor injuries.