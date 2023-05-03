Virginia police officer struck by out-of-control car during traffic stop
A police officer in Fairfax, Va., was "nearly killed" after being struck by an out-of-control vehicle during a traffic stop on Monday.
Dashcam footage of the incident shows a BMW M3 spinning across the highway before hitting a parked vehicle and the police car.
The Fairfax County Police Department says a 17-year-old was travelling northbound “at a high rate of speed and lost control."
The driver and two pasengers of the vehicle sustained minor injuries. The teen was charged with reckless driving.
The police department added that "parents and guardians should consider using this video as an opportunity to have a conversation with their teen drivers about how their driving behavior can affect the lives of others."
The police officer and the driver of the car that was parked also sustained minor injuries.
Latest CRA offer to striking workers 'slap in the face:' union
Union leaders representing 35,000 striking Canada Revenue Agency employees say the government's latest offer falls short of a deal reached on Monday with 120,000 other public servants.
DEVELOPING | 1 dead, 3 injured in shooting inside Atlanta building, say police
One person was fatally shot and at least three others injured Wednesday in a shooting in a midtown Atlanta building, police said.
Body of missing Quebec firefighter swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The body of one of the firefighters who was swept away Monday during flooding in Quebec has been found. An Quebec provincial police (SQ) helicopter located a body shortly before 10 a.m. in the Riviere du Gouffre, in Charlevoix, near Baie-Saint-Paul.
PSAC strike signals shifting perception of remote work
The remote-work protections in the tentative agreement between Canada’s largest public sector union and the federal government could ripple into the private sector, one expert says.
Astronomers witness never-before-seen moment Jupiter-sized gas giant eaten by star
For the first time, scientists have caught a star in the act of swallowing a planet -- not just a nibble or bite, but one big gulp.
Russia says it foiled an alleged drone attack by Ukraine on Kremlin
Russian authorities accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight in an effort to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.
The number of medically-assisted deaths in Canada's prisons a concern for some experts
Canada has performed nine medically-assisted deaths among prisoners in the last seven years, more than any other country which tracks and records such data.
Security tightens in London ahead of coronation
Security is tightening in London ahead of the coronation of King Charles III in what will be the city's largest one-day mobilization of Metropolitan Police officers seen in decades, the force said on Wednesday.
Canada
BREAKING
BREAKING | Lockdown ends at Lisgar Collegiate Institute, Ottawa City Hall
The lockdown at Lisgar Collegiate Institute and Ottawa City Hall ended without incident Wednesday afternoon, following concerns that an individual may have been in possession of a weapon at the downtown Ottawa school.
Fire evacuation order issued in central Alberta, area near Fort McMurray on alert
Authorities are warning residents in west-central and northern Alberta as winds push wildfires towards homes.
World
Knife attack at Berlin school wounds 2 girls; suspect held
Berlin police say two young children were seriously wounded in a knife attack Wednesday at a school in the south of Germany's capital, and a 39-year-old suspect was detained.
U.K. police well prepared for King Charles' coronation
More than 11,000 police officers will patrol London's streets for King Charles' coronation on Saturday, the biggest ceremonial event staged in the British capital for 70 years, and they are well prepared to handle any incident, officials said on Wednesday.
Police: Man charged after shot fired at Memphis TV station
A man charged after a shot was fired into the lobby of a Memphis television station has faced mental health challenges for much of his life, his mother said.
Man accused in Harvard bomb threat, extortion plan
A man is accused of phoning in bomb threats to Harvard University and demanding a large amount of Bitcoin in return, federal prosecutors said.
Politics
Canada pledges $71 million in aid for Sudan, South Sudan and Central African Republic
International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan is announcing $71 million in humanitarian aid for Sudan and two neighbouring countries that are dealing with a large number of refugees in the wake of a violent crisis.
CSIS must inform MPs about all threats against them, no matter how credible: Trudeau
Canada's intelligence agencies must immediately inform MPs if there are any threats against them, regardless of whether the threats are considered credible, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
Liberals defend revised attempt to amend gun bill to ban future assault-style firearms
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino was on the defensive on Tuesday over his revised approach to federal gun control legislation, saying the proposed definition banning future assault-style firearms rather than targeting those currently on the market was not 'invented out of thin air.'
Health
Lilly drug slows Alzheimer's progression by 35 per cent in trial
An experimental Alzheimer's drug developed by Eli Lilly and Co slowed cognitive decline by 35 per cent in a closely watched late-stage trial, the company said on Wednesday, raising hopes for a second effective treatment for the brain-wasting disease.
How to understand your sleep chronotype to get a better night's rest
A sleep expert explains what sleep chronotypes are and how Canadians can learn to improve their sleeping habits.
Sci-Tech
Apple, Google partner to combat creepy tracking tactics
Apple and Google are teaming up to thwart unwanted tracking through Bluetooth devices that were created to help people find lost keys, keep tabs on luggage or to locate other things that have a tendency to be misplaced or lost.
The balloon that flew over Hawaii? US says it's not China's
The U.S. Defense Department and the Federal Aviation Administration have been tracking a balloon that was flying off the coast of Hawaii last week, but a defence official said Tuesday there's no indication it is connected to China or any other adversary, and it presents no threats to aviation or national security.
-
Entertainment
'It's a spiritual thing:' Long history between Gordon Lightfoot and Massey Hall
It was a relationship that lasted a lifetime: Gordon Lightfoot got his start at Massey Hall as a teenager, and never stopped returning to the Toronto venue, no matter how successful he became.
In coronation, King Charles carries on a medieval tradition
The pomp, pageantry and symbolism dates back more than 1,000 years, but the crowning of this king will feature new twists on the tradition and changes from the coronation of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, 70 years ago.
Rage Against the Machine, Sheryl Crow and Missy Elliott among Rock Hall inductees
Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, "Soul Train" creator Don Cornelius and the late George Michael have all been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with Kate Bush also finally reaching the top of that hill.
Business
McDonald's franchises fined for child labour violations
Two 10-year-olds are among the 300 children who worked at a McDonald's restaurants with no or little pay, a Labor Department investigation of franchisees in Louisville, Kentucky, found.
Data breach exposes clients’ personal information at one of Canada’s largest investment firms
Clients’ names, social insurance numbers and personal addresses were part of a data breach at one of Canada’s largest investment firms.
Loblaw calls out ongoing 'outsized' price hikes from big brand-name food companies
Canada's largest grocer says its product costs have risen by nearly $1 billion so far this year -- double the historic norm -- as it continues to see "outsized" price increases from big multinational food brands.
Lifestyle
Want a piece of royal history? Here are the souvenirs on sale for King Charles' coronation
Bobbleheads in King Charles' likeness, plush gold crowns trimmed with fake crimson velvet and ermine fur, and flags featuring his portrait are just some of the souvenirs for sale in shops on London streets ahead of the coronation.
-
The 'other London' prepares for King's coronation
Some Londoners, especially those with ties to Britain, are preparing for Saturday’s coronation of the King. At A Taste of Britain on Aldersbrook Road Laura Hewitt told CTV News business has been brisk.
Sports
U.S. sprinter, Olympic medallist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Tori Bowie, the sprinter who won three Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, has died. She was 32.
Patrick Mahomes' brother facing sexual battery charges
Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, is facing charges of aggravated sexual battery.
Ronaldo tops Forbes' highest-paid athletes list in 2023 after Saudi move
Cristiano Ronaldo became the world's highest-paid athlete after his move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr nearly doubled his annual playing salary while Paris St Germain duo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe round off the top three, according to Forbes.
Autos
Tesla raises prices in Canada, U.S., China and Japan
Tesla Inc has raised prices by $300 in Canada, its website showed on Monday, after the company slashed prices of its top-selling vehicles since the start of the year.
Chinese electric vehicle brands expand to global markets
Osamu Furukawa has driven lots of Japanese cars for his business converting classic gasoline-powered models to electric. But his favorite ride is an import: A battery-powered SUV from China's BYD Auto.