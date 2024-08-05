Virginia man charged with threatening U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris

WASHINGTON -

A Virginia man was charged with making violent online threats against U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris days after she began her U.S. presidential campaign.

Frank Carillo was charged on Friday in federal court in Virginia with threatening the vice-president after posting a series of messages targeting Harris on the social media site GETTR, according to court records.

Harris is the Democratic candidate facing Republican former president Donald Trump in the Nov. 5 presidential election.

“Kamala Harris needs to be put on fire alive I will do it personally if no one else does," read one post cited in court documents. Another said Harris is "going to regret ever trying to become president."

The messages were posted on July 27, six days after President Joe Biden announced he would not run for re-election and endorsed Harris to take his place as the Democratic candidate.

The account also posted messages targeting Biden and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

FBI agents seized a rifle and a handgun during a search of Carillo's home, according to court documents.

Carillo was expected to make his first court appearance on Monday. Attorney information for Carillo was not immediately available.

U.S. Justice Department officials have been concerned by what they have called a spike in threats to public officials in the United States.

Trump was wounded in an assassination attempt at a campaign rally last month. Officials have not identified a motive for the shooting.

(Reporting by Andrew Goudsward; editing by Jonathan Oatis)