Viral video shows lucky catch of falling toddler in Istanbul
Fawzi Zabaat was seen on the video trying to alert those around him, before stepping in to catch her. (AFP)
AFP
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 7:31AM EDT
ISTANBUL, Turkey - A viral video has turned a young man into the hero of the hour in Istanbul after he was seen catching a toddler as she plummeted from a second-floor window.
Fawzi Zabaat, a 17-year-old Algerian, was walking in the working-class district of Fatih when he saw the two-year-old Syrian girl playing near the open window of her apartment last week.
On the video, released this week, he is seen trying to alert those around him, before stepping in to catch her as she hurtles towards the pavement.
The teenager has remained modest, when interviewed on Wednesday by the Dogan news agency, which published the images.
"I was just walking in the road when I saw the little girl at the window. She fell, and thanks to God, I caught her before she hit the ground," he said.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Trade, climate change, Iran focus as G20 leaders meet
- Mom who left 3-year-old in hot car to remove 'lustful demons' convicted of murder
- Burkini brouhaha shuts down French pools during heat wave
- Viral video shows lucky catch of falling toddler in Istanbul
- Pregnant woman, whose unborn child died when she was shot in the stomach, charged with manslaughter