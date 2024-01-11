World

    • Violence rattles Ecuador as a nightclub arson kills 2 and a bomb scare sparks an evacuation

    QUITO -

    A bomb threat sent an anti-explosives unit scrambling into a bustling area of Ecuador's tense capital Thursday while authorities in a western city reported a nightclub arson killed two people as the South American country staggers under a spike in violence.

    Police in the capital, Quito, said they evacuated people from the area surrounding the Playon de la Marin bus station when they were alerted about a backpack with an alleged explosive placed in a garbage can.

    The backpack turned out to not have any explosives, authorities said, but it followed five similar incidents in the capital Wednesday with actual explosives. Those bombs -- in two vehicles, at a pedestrian bridge and near a prison -- caused minor damage but no deaths or injuries.

    Meanwhile, authorities told reporters that unknown suspects set fire to a nightclub in the Amazon city of Coca, killing at least two people and injuring nine others. The blaze, which spread to 11 nearby stores, is under investigation, officials said.

    Ecuador is in the grips of a crime wave blamed on drug trafficking gangs. Ecuadoreans worry that violence will only escalate in a country where a presidential candidate was assassinated last year.

    President Daniel Noboa, who earlier this week declared an emergency and a virtual war on the gangs, said Thursday that Ecuador needs "tougher laws, honest judges" and the possibility of extraditing dangerous criminals in order to fight terrorism and organized crime.

    "We are not going to let a group of terrorists stop the country," Noboa said in a recorded message sent to media outlets in which he also presented the design of two new prisons. He said the corrections system has been "controlled by mafias" for decades and is in urgent need of new facilities.

    Noboa said prisons will be built in two provinces and each will have super-, maximum- and high-security units and will be equipped with technology to block cellphone and satellite signals. He previously said the new prisons would be ready in 10 to 11 months.

    Gang members in prisons throughout the country have taken corrections personnel hostage since Sunday, when the leader of one of the country's most powerful drug gangs vanished from prison.

    On Thursday, inmates managed to increase to 178 the number of corrections personnel they are holding hostage, according to the prisons agency.

    A union that represents prison employees has asked officials to guarantee the "physical and psychological integrity" of the hostages.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    1936-2024

    1936-2024 Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87

    Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died, at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' said the Broadbent Institute in a statement announcing his death.

    The world's most powerful passports for 2024

    In a big shakeup of a quarterly ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, an unprecedented six countries are tied in the top spot for the hottest travel documents for 2024.

    opinion

    opinion How do you solve a problem like Prince Andrew?

    We recently saw Prince Andrew attend Christmas Day service with the rest of the Royal Family, and it seemed as if a campaign was underway to rehabilitate his public image. But with the unsealing of the final batch of Epstein documents, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes there's no turning back now for Andrew, or King Charles III, who's under increased pressure to do something about his disgraced brother.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News