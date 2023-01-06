Violence hits Mexico cartel stronghold as 'Chapo' son nabbed
The sun wasn't yet up in Culiacan when David Tellez and his family began making their way to the city's airport for a return flight to Mexico City after their vacation. But not long after they set out they encountered the first crude roadblock, an abandoned vehicle obstructing their way.
Tellez turned to social media to find out what was going on and saw that Sinaloa's state capital, a stronghold of the cartel by the same name, was filled with roadblocks and gunfire.
It would be hours before Mexico's defense secretary would confirm that the military had captured Ovidio Guzman, a son of the notorious former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, on Thursday in a pre-dawn operation north of the city.
Just like that, Culiacan was thrust into a day of terror unlike any its residents had experienced since October 2019 -- the last time authorities tried to capture the young Guzman. Before it was over, at least 29 people would die -- 10 members of the military and 19 alleged cartel members -- while 21 suspects were arrested, Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval said Friday. Thirty-five members of the military were wounded, he said.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has railed against his predecessors' aggressive efforts to capture drug lords, but his administration bagged the high-profile cartel figure just days before hosting U.S. President Joe Biden, and at least in the short term locals were paying the price.
Culiacan residents posted video on social media showing convoys of gunmen in pickup trucks and SUVs rolling down boulevards in the city. At least one convoy included a flatbed truck with a mounted gun in the back, the same kind of vehicle that caused chaos and mayhem in the 2019 unrest.
All entrances to the city were blocked and similar acts were playing out in other parts of Sinaloa.
Rev. Esteban Robles, spokesman for the Roman Catholic diocese in Culiacan, said that "there is an atmosphere of uncertainty, tension," and that those who could were staying inside their homes.
"A lot of the streets are still blocked by the cars that were burned," Robles said.
The Culiacan municipal government warned: "Don't leave home! The safety of Culiacan's citizens is the most important." Schools, local government and many private businesses closed.
Oscar Loza, a human rights activist in Culiacan, described the situation as tense, with some looting at stores. On the south side of the city, where Loza lives, people reported convoys of gunmen moving toward a military base, but Loza said streets around his house were eerily quiet. "You don't hear any traffic," he said.
Tellez pressed on trying to get his family back to Mexico City, circumventing several more abandoned vehicles blocking roads and eventually making it to the airport.
There the family hurriedly checked in for their flight before employees of an airport restaurant urged them to shelter in a bathroom. Gunmen were arriving at the airport to prevent authorities from flying Guzman out.
Juan Carlos Ayala, a Culiacan resident and Sinaloa University professor who studies the sociology of drug trafficking, said Ovidio Guzman was an obvious target at least since 2019.
"Ovidio's fate had been decided. Moreover, he was identified as the biggest trafficker of fentanyl and the most visible Chapos leader." Asked how locals were reacting to the arrest, Ayala said "People have differing views, but I think the majority are with them" -- the Sinaloa cartel.
That may be because of the money the cartel brings to the region, but also because locals know that even after federal troops withdraw, the cartel will still be there. As bad as it is, the cartel has ensured relative stability, if not peace.
Guzman was indicted by the United States on drug trafficking charges in 2018. According to both governments, he had assumed a growing role among his brothers in carrying on their father's business, along with long- time cartel boss Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada.
Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard confirmed that the government had received a request in 2019 from the United States for Guzman's arrest for purposes of extradition. He said that request would have to be updated and processed, but he added that first an open case in Mexico awaits Guzman.
Ismael Bojorquez, director of the local news outlet Riodoce, which specializes in coverage of the area's drug trafficking, said the violent reaction had to do with the president's less aggressive stance toward organized crime.
"They (cartels) have taken advantage of these four years to organize themselves, arm themselves, strengthen their structures, their finances," he said. "I believe there are more weapons than three years ago. All of organized crime's armies have strengthened, not just the Chapitos, and this is the price that society is paying for this strategy of the federal government."
At Culiacan's airport, a Mexican military flight was able to spirit Guzman away to Mexico City. Tellez's commercial flight waited for its chance to take off as two large military planes landed with troops as did three or four military helicopters, and marines and soldiers began deploying along the perimeter of the runway.
When the airline flight was finally preparing to accelerate, Tellez heard gunshots in the distance. Within 15 seconds the sound was suddenly more intense and much closer, and passengers threw themselves to the floor, he said.
He did not know the plane had been hit by gunfire until a flight attendant told them. No one was injured, but the plane hastily retreated to the terminal.
Samuel Gonzalez, who founded Mexico's special prosecutor's office for organized crime in the 1990s, said Guzman's capture was a "gift" ahead of Biden's visit. The Mexican government "is working to have a calm visit," he said.
He called the shots that hit the commercial airliner "without a doubt an act of international terrorism" and suggested it could lead to very serious discussions between the two governments about the implications of these actions.
By evening, Tellez remained in the terminal. The government had shut down the airport, as well as airports in Los Mochis and Mazatlan for security reasons.
Asked if the attempt to capture Guzman was worth another day of tension and uncertainty in Culiacan, Tellez said, "If they caught him, it was worth it."
------
Associated Press writers Fabiola Sanchez and Christopher Sherman contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | Morneau thinks feds 'probably' spent too much on COVID aid, 'worried' about 2023 recession
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government he used to be a part of 'probably' spent too much on COVID-19 stimulus. Now, in an exclusive interview with CTV News' Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos he says he is 'worried' about the potential for a recession this year.
Canadian government tells travellers in western Mexico to shelter in place due to violence
The federal government advised Canadians in Mexico to limit their movements and shelter in place due to violence in the western part of the country.
Prince Harry criticized by British military figures after claiming he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan
Prince Harry has drawn criticism from some security and military figures after claiming in his autobiography that he killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving for the British Army in Afghanistan.
Ontario girl with autism making 'fantastic' progress after deep brain stimulation treatment
An Ontario father says his daughter with autism spectrum disorder is making 'fantastic' progress two years after starting a world-first treatment involving sending electrical signals to her brain.
'We are coming for you:' OPP warns driver after overhead sign brought down on Hwy. 401
Ontario Provincial Police have issued a warning to the driver of a transport truck they say is responsible for an overhead sign collapsing on a major highway Friday morning.
The white sedan: How police found suspect in Idaho slayings
With little else to go on as a panicked community demanded answers after the the Idaho murders, investigators canvassed security footage from the neighbourhood. Eventually, police were able to narrow down what was at first known only vaguely as a white sedan to a 2015 Hyundai Elantra registered to Bryan Kohberger.
Violence hits Mexico cartel stronghold as 'Chapo' son nabbed
Violence erupted in Culiacan, Mexico and surrounding areas after the military captured Ovidio Guzman, a son of the notorious former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, on Thursday in a pre-dawn operation north of the city.
Montreal man found dead near border was trying to reach family in U.S.
Quebec provincial police (SQ) say a man found dead near the border was attempting to cross into the U.S. to reach a family member when he died. The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Fritznel Richard from Montreal.
Labour market kept roaring to end off the year with 104,000 jobs added in December
The Canadian economy added 104,000 jobs in December as the unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.0 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday.
Canada
-
Canadian government tells travellers in western Mexico to shelter in place due to violence
The federal government advised Canadians in Mexico to limit their movements and shelter in place due to violence in the western part of the country.
-
Montreal man found dead near border was trying to reach family in U.S.
Quebec provincial police (SQ) say a man found dead near the border was attempting to cross into the U.S. to reach a family member when he died. The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Fritznel Richard from Montreal.
-
'We are coming for you:' OPP warns driver after overhead sign brought down on Hwy. 401
Ontario Provincial Police have issued a warning to the driver of a transport truck they say is responsible for an overhead sign collapsing on a major highway Friday morning.
-
Sunwing 'incredibly sorry' after holiday travel disruptions leave customers stranded
Sunwing has issued an apology to passengers left stranded after winter storms upended operations but says "most of our customers enjoyed their holidays with minimal disruption."
-
Ontario girl with autism making 'fantastic' progress after deep brain stimulation treatment
An Ontario father says his daughter with autism spectrum disorder is making 'fantastic' progress two years after starting a world-first treatment involving sending electrical signals to her brain.
-
NEW
NEW | Birdwatchers flock to Victoria for rarely seen puffin
If you're a bird nerd, Ogden Point in Victoria has been the centre of your universe after a rare visitor was spotted Wednesday. A horned puffin, a bird that's rarely, if ever, seen on Vancouver Island recently arrived.
World
-
Putin-ordered truce in Ukraine is uncertain amid suspicion of motives
The impact of Russian President Vladimir Putin's order for his forces in Ukraine to observe a unilateral, 36-hour ceasefire was in doubt Friday after Kyiv officials dismissed the move as a ploy but didn't clarify whether Ukrainian troops would follow suit.
-
2 years after Jan. 6, fight for speaker paralyzes U.S. Congress again
Two years after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, the U.S's legislative branch is again paralyzed -- not by violence this time but by a tortuous struggle among Republicans over who should lead them, and the House itself, as speaker.
-
Violence hits Mexico cartel stronghold as 'Chapo' son nabbed
Violence erupted in Culiacan, Mexico and surrounding areas after the military captured Ovidio Guzman, a son of the notorious former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, on Thursday in a pre-dawn operation north of the city.
-
The white sedan: How police found suspect in Idaho slayings
With little else to go on as a panicked community demanded answers after the the Idaho murders, investigators canvassed security footage from the neighbourhood. Eventually, police were able to narrow down what was at first known only vaguely as a white sedan to a 2015 Hyundai Elantra registered to Bryan Kohberger.
-
Kevin McCarthy offers deal to end standoff in U.S. House speaker fight
The contours of a deal that could make Republican leader Kevin McCarthy the House speaker have begun to emerge after three grueling days and 11 failed votes in a political spectacle unseen in a century. It has left Republicans in disarray and exposed anew the fragility of American democracy.
-
Prince Harry criticized by British military figures after claiming he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan
Prince Harry has drawn criticism from some security and military figures after claiming in his autobiography that he killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving for the British Army in Afghanistan.
Politics
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Morneau thinks feds 'probably' spent too much on COVID aid, 'worried' about 2023 recession
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government he used to be a part of 'probably' spent too much on COVID-19 stimulus. Now, in an exclusive interview with CTV News' Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos he says he is 'worried' about the potential for a recession this year.
-
Political parties should list fundraising venue locations, Elections Canada suggests
Elections Canada suggests that venue names should be listed for fundraising events after a political party asked whether it had to disclose the specific location in light of safety concerns.
-
Opposition MPs request 'urgent' meeting to discuss Via Rail and airline holiday travel issues
Opposition MPs have teamed up to call for an 'urgent' meeting of the House of Commons' Transport, Infrastructure and Communities Committee to discuss the treatment of Via Rail and airline passengers this holiday season, and to hear directly from the minister responsible.
Health
-
Ontario girl with autism making 'fantastic' progress after deep brain stimulation treatment
An Ontario father says his daughter with autism spectrum disorder is making 'fantastic' progress two years after starting a world-first treatment involving sending electrical signals to her brain.
-
Persistent long COVID symptoms associated with marker for autoimmune disorders: study
A new Canadian study has found that a quarter of those with long COVID are still experiencing at least one symptom a year later.
-
Higher risk of withdrawal syndrome linked to some common antidepressants, study finds
New research has found that some common antidepressant medications have a higher risk of causing distressing and sometimes disabling withdrawal symptoms when patients try to stop taking them.
Sci-Tech
-
Best of CES 2023: Canine communication and a calming pillow
Tech companies are showing off their latest products this week at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show.The show officially opened Thursday, with crowds of investors, media and tech workers streaming into cavernous Las Vegas venues to see the latest tech from big companies and startups alike.
-
Mercedes to build its own electric vehicle charging network
Mercedes-Benz says it will build its own worldwide electric vehicle charging network starting in North America in a bid to compete with EV sales leader Tesla.
-
Quebec court approves class-action lawsuit against Facebook over alleged discriminatory employment, housing ads
The Quebec Court of Appeal is allowing a class-action lawsuit against Facebook to proceed after the social media giant was accused of allowing advertisers to discriminate against Quebecers based on their age, race and gender in ads for jobs and housing.
Entertainment
-
Jeremy Renner has hospital bed 'spa day' with mother and sister as recovery continues
Jeremy Renner continues to recover in a hospital intensive care unit Thursday but was treated to a bedside 'spa day' with the help from his sister and mother.
-
Movie reviews: 'Women Talking' is Oscar-bound, elegant filmmaking
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Women Talking,' 'The Pale Blue Eye' and 'If These Walls Could Sing.'
-
Man charged in Takeoff's death released on US$1 million bond
The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston has been released on US$1 million bond.
Business
-
Labour market kept roaring to end off the year with 104,000 jobs added in December
The Canadian economy added 104,000 jobs in December as the unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.0 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday.
-
Flexible workplaces with work-life balance 'win-win' for workers, employers: study
A new study on work-life balance says flexible schedules and shorter work weeks can lead to more productive, healthy and loyal workers.
-
Global food prices in 2022 hit record high amid drought, war
Global prices for food commodities like grain and vegetable oils were the highest on record last year even after falling for nine months in a row, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization said, as Russia's war in Ukraine, drought and other factors drove up inflation and worsened hunger worldwide.
Lifestyle
-
When does it become socially unacceptable to wish someone a happy new year? Etiquette experts weigh in
Canadian etiquette experts explain best practices for the best time to stop wishing people a happy new year and share other social tips for 2023
-
Journey continues for Quebec family travelling the world before their children lose their vision
The journey of a lifetime continues for Edith Lemay, Sebastien Pelletier and their four children, who have been travelling the world to make as many 'visual memories' as possible before three of the kids lose their vision.
-
Universal moves to build rail stop in Orlando's tourism hub
Universal Orlando Resort on Thursday filed paperwork and pledged 13 acres for a commuter rail station that could link the seventh busiest airport in the U.S. with the heart of the tourism district in one of the top travel destinations in the world.
Sports
-
Canada clinches 20th world junior gold medal with Guenther's OT winner
Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the night at 6:22 of overtime as Canada survived a blown 2-0 lead in the third period to defeat Czechia 3-2 in the final of the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
-
'Heave Away': Canada's goal tune at the World Juniors is 'the song that never dies'
"Heave away, me jollies, heave away!" It's a phrase that Canadian hockey fans couldn't get enough of at the world junior hockey championship -- a Celtic melody played each time that Team Canada scored a goal.
-
Bills' Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday.
Autos
-
Sony unveils prototype electric vehicle, Afeela, to be made with Honda
Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.
-
Mercedes to build its own electric vehicle charging network
Mercedes-Benz says it will build its own worldwide electric vehicle charging network starting in North America in a bid to compete with EV sales leader Tesla.
-
Top vehicles to look out for in 2023, according to Edmunds
The latest models try to sway buyers with more power, the latest tech and fashionable looks. But which are the most impressive? Experts rounded up five of the most noteworthy vehicles hitting dealerships this year.